Adrian Meronk pledges his support for team Europe ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup despite not getting picked by Luke Donald

Adrian Meronk had a spectacular 2022-23 season. However, that was not taken into account as the captain Luke Donald snubbed him off the European Ryder Cup team that was announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old Polish golfer was reportedly informed before the announcement about of his exclusion from the team. However, he extended his support for the European team, sharing a story on Instagram.

After the successful conclusion of the European Masters, Captain Luke Donald announced the 12-man squad for the 2023 Ryder Cup on September 4.

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and the reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm along with Robert MacIntyre entered the team as automatic picks through the European point list.

While the recently crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, the 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tyrell Hatton cemented their sport through the World point list.

How has Adrian Meronk performed in the 2022-23 season?

The 30-year-old Polish golfer played a lot of golf this season. Despite his lackluster performances on the PGA Tour, Meronk had commendable records on the DP World Tour.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Adrian Meronk in the 2022-23 season:

PGA Tour

He played 10 tournaments, including four Majors on the leading American golf circuit. Adrian Meronk made the cut in just four tournaments. However, his performance at the final major of the season, The Open Championship, was truly appreciable as he finished his T23 on the leaderboard.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - T45

The Honda Classic - T14

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T40

RBC Canadian Open - Missed the Cut

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

The Open - T23

DP World Tour

In the 12 starts Adrian Meronk had on the European Tour, he missed the cut only at the Dubai Dessert Classic. He had six top-10 finishes, including his two wins at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - T34

ISPS Handa Australian Open - 1

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T10

Dubai Desert Classic - Missed the Cut

Ras al Khaimah Championship - T4

Korea Championship - T21

DS Automobiles Italian Open - 1

KLM Open - T5

BMW International Open - T3

Betfred British Masters - T15

D+D Real Czech Masters - T62

Omega European Masters - T13

In the recently concluded European Masters, Adrian Meronk finished T13 on the leaderboard. However, despite his performances on the DP World Tour, he was overlooked for a spot in the upcoming biennial event at the Rome.

The defending champions United States will take on the European Team at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in the 2023 Ryder Cup from September 29 to October 1.