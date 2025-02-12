Following Bryson DeChambeau's Break 50 offer to Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Tiger Woods' TGL also extended an offer to help the popular running back. The official X account of the tech-infused league invited Barkley to improve his golf game.

On Tuesday, February 11, Barkley took to X to make a promise to himself.

"If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game," he wrote.

In response, the official handle of Tiger Woods' co-founded league offered to provide golf coaching to the $25.8 million football star (as per Forbes).

"Come through @saquon , we have a few good coaches out here," TGL wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Earlier, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau had also invited Barkley to his YouTube show Break 50.

"How about we just Break 50 together 👀," he wrote.

In response, Barkley accepted the invite while admitting that he was a bit rusty at golf.

"Just say the word!! I’m kinda rusty.. was a little busy 😂😂," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

When will Tiger Woods play next on TGL?

Tiger Woods will play his next TGL match on Tuesday, February 18, with his team, Jupiter GC, competing against New York GC. As of now, they are fourth in the standings with one win and one loss.

This week was a break for TGL, and next week, four matches will be held with all six teams in action. Three matches will take place on Monday, February 17, featuring Los Angeles GC, Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common GC, and The Bay GC in a triple-header.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule of TGL:

January 7- The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14 - Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21 - Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27 - Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4 - Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17 - Los Angeles GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

February 17 - The Bay GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

February 17 - Boston Common GC vs. The Bay GC

February 18 - New York GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

February 24 - New York GC vs. Los Angeles GC

February 24 - Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common GC

February 25 - Jupiter Links GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3 - Los Angeles GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3 - Boston Common GC vs. New York GC

March 4 - Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback