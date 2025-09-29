After getting hammered by US fans, Rory McIlroy gets emotional and discusses “not acceptable” behaviour at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy finally spoke about the fans' unruly behavior at the Ryder Cup throughout the week. After being the target of personal abuse and over-the-line actions by US fans, the Northern Irishman called for &quot;higher standards in golf.&quot;On Sunday, September 28, Europe ended the USA's home dominance with a 15-13 win. However, the week wasn't without controversies, especially because of the fans' questionable behavior. Throughout the week, local fans threw personal remarks and F-bombs at the European players. Things didn't stop there, as one fan threw a drink at Rory McIlroy's wife during Day 2 at Bethpage.During the team's press conference after the Ryder Cup win, Rory McIlroy looked quite emotional while reflecting on the fans' behavior.&quot;I don't think we should ever accept that in golf, &quot; he said, &quot;I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.&quot;&quot;Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable, and for me, it's, come and support your home team. Come and support your team.&quot;He added that if he were American, he would have been annoyed with the behavior. He noted that while he heard a lot of support for Scottie Scheffler, he also heard shouts against himself.&quot;Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to -- I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that,&quot; he concluded.Rory McIlroy wins his sixth Ryder CupRory McIlroy celebrates the Ryder Cup 2025 win with fans (Image Source: Imagn)With the Ryder Cup 2025 win, Rory McIlroy has now been part of six winning teams in his career. He debuted at the biennial event in 2010 and didn't have to wait long for his first win. Team Europe also won the next two editions, followed by the 2018 and 2023 wins,The Ryder Cup 2025 is Rory's second away win and his first since Medinah 2012. This was also his second-best performance at the event. The five-time major champion earned 3.5 points in five matches and now has 7.5 points in the last two Ryder Cups.