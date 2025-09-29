  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • After getting hammered by US fans, Rory McIlroy gets emotional and discusses “not acceptable” behaviour at Ryder Cup

After getting hammered by US fans, Rory McIlroy gets emotional and discusses “not acceptable” behaviour at Ryder Cup

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:15 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy finally spoke about the fans' unruly behavior at the Ryder Cup throughout the week. After being the target of personal abuse and over-the-line actions by US fans, the Northern Irishman called for "higher standards in golf."

Ad

On Sunday, September 28, Europe ended the USA's home dominance with a 15-13 win. However, the week wasn't without controversies, especially because of the fans' questionable behavior. Throughout the week, local fans threw personal remarks and F-bombs at the European players. Things didn't stop there, as one fan threw a drink at Rory McIlroy's wife during Day 2 at Bethpage.

During the team's press conference after the Ryder Cup win, Rory McIlroy looked quite emotional while reflecting on the fans' behavior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't think we should ever accept that in golf, " he said, "I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people."
Ad
"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable, and for me, it's, come and support your home team. Come and support your team."
Ad

He added that if he were American, he would have been annoyed with the behavior. He noted that while he heard a lot of support for Scottie Scheffler, he also heard shouts against himself.

"Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to -- I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that," he concluded.
Ad
Ad

Rory McIlroy wins his sixth Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy celebrates the Ryder Cup 2025 win with fans (Image Source: Imagn)
Rory McIlroy celebrates the Ryder Cup 2025 win with fans (Image Source: Imagn)

With the Ryder Cup 2025 win, Rory McIlroy has now been part of six winning teams in his career. He debuted at the biennial event in 2010 and didn't have to wait long for his first win. Team Europe also won the next two editions, followed by the 2018 and 2023 wins,

The Ryder Cup 2025 is Rory's second away win and his first since Medinah 2012. This was also his second-best performance at the event. The five-time major champion earned 3.5 points in five matches and now has 7.5 points in the last two Ryder Cups.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications