After Jon Rahm’s initial complaints, LIV Golf reportedly set to make changes to its format

Since Jon Rahm's arrival at LIV Golf, there has been nothing else to talk about in the world of golf. Apparently, the topic is not only omnipresent in the conversations of the fans, but also among those of the highest executives of the circuit, who could even be evaluating making changes suggested by the Spaniard.

The X (formerly Twitter) account of the Flushing It podcast reported this Tuesday, January 16, that LIV Golf is considering making some changes to its format, which includes the expansion of the field. This is what the media posted:

"LIV is also expected to expand the field to 54 players for each event this year, by adding 2 spots for individuals, as well as the extra team. If it happens, the spots could be filled by travelling reserves who will play for the purse and league individual points but not for a team."

"This would mean 3 players will play off each tee, filling some of the gaps in play that were caused for fans on the ground by only having 48 players."

The same media reported Monday that the Jon Rahm team has (allegedly) signed young amateur Caleb Surrat and Kieran Vincent to its team. Also, Flushing It stated that LIV Golf would be in negotiations with the 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who would be the fourth signing for the Spaniard's team.

Jon Rahm's suggestions for LIV Golf

More than a year before joining LIV Golf (specifically in June 2022), Jon Rahm vocalized his opinions about the format and playing system of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed circuit, saying it was "not really appealing" to him.

Here's what Jon Rahm had to say (via USA Today):

"To be honest, part of the LIV format is not really appealing to me. Shotgun three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

Most recently, on January 10, the Spaniard was a guest on CBS Sports Radio's The Jim Rome Show. At the show, Jon Rahm touched on the format, saying that he still had his reservations about it, but that he would have to adapt given his new status as a LIV player.

Here's what Jon Rahm had to say on The Jim Rome Show:

"It's gonna take a little bit of adjustment for me to compete my best in three day golf. As for now, for this next year, it is what we have and that's what I'll have to compete in, so, that's what I'm focus on.

"I still maintain my stance that I would like to see four days. I do think it will make the discussion for LIV to have world ranking points a little bit easier, but I still think we have an opportunity to create something new and special."

The possible expansion of the LIV Golf field, reported by Flushing It, seems to be in line with Jon Rahm's opinions about the format. What is certain is that, if it comes to fruition, this decision would open more doors for new players to enter the circuit.