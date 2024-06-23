After losing bronze in Tokyo, LIV Golfer gets second chance at 2024 Olympics after last-minute entry

Mito Pereira, who missed out on the opportunity to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has finally earned a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Initially, Cristobal del Solar qualified for the Paris Olympics but later withdrew from the competition to focus on earning a PGA Tour card. His withdrawal opened the door for Mito Pereira, who will now represent Chile in the international event.

Mito Pereira plays on the LIV Golf tour and despite having strong performances on the Saudi circuit, missed out on ranking points. This led to his fall in the world rankings, preventing him from initially qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

However, with del Solar's withdrawal, Pereira now joined other LIV golfers, including Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, and Adrian Meronk, in Paris.

In an interview with LIV Golf officials, Pereira discussed Cristobal del Solar's withdrawal, expressing his thoughts on the unexpected opportunity. He said (via Golf Magic):

Trending

"He wanted to get to a certain number of points because obviously he's fighting for his PGA Tour card. It's not that one is more important than the other. Obviously trying to get to the PGA Tour is his main goal. He made that decision and I think it's very smart to do it."

It is important to note that Mito Pereira has played in eight LIV Golf events in 2024, securing one top-10 spot. He started his season at the Mayakoba event, finishing in 43rd place. Most recently, he played in Houston, where he finished in 39th place.

Golfers qualified for the Paris Olympics

Here is the list of the players qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Austria - Sepp Straka

Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart

Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

Chile - Cristobal Del Solar, Joaquin Niemann

China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan

Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu

Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages

Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Finland - Sami ValimakiFrance - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Great Britain - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma

Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Malaysia - Gavin Green

Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

Netherlands - Darius van Driel, Joost Luiten

New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti

Poland - Adrian Meronk

Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos

South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen

South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim

Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig

Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler