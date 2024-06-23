After losing bronze in Tokyo, LIV Golfer gets second chance at 2024 Olympics after last-minute entry

Mito Pereira, who missed out on the opportunity to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has finally earned a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Initially, Cristobal del Solar qualified for the Paris Olympics but later withdrew from the competition to focus on earning a PGA Tour card. His withdrawal opened the door for Mito Pereira, who will now represent Chile in the international event.
Mito Pereira plays on the LIV Golf tour and despite having strong performances on the Saudi circuit, missed out on ranking points. This led to his fall in the world rankings, preventing him from initially qualifying for the Paris Olympics.
However, with del Solar's withdrawal, Pereira now joined other LIV golfers, including Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, and Adrian Meronk, in Paris.
In an interview with LIV Golf officials, Pereira discussed Cristobal del Solar's withdrawal, expressing his thoughts on the unexpected opportunity. He said (via Golf Magic):
"He wanted to get to a certain number of points because obviously he's fighting for his PGA Tour card. It's not that one is more important than the other. Obviously trying to get to the PGA Tour is his main goal. He made that decision and I think it's very smart to do it."
It is important to note that Mito Pereira has played in eight LIV Golf events in 2024, securing one top-10 spot. He started his season at the Mayakoba event, finishing in 43rd place. Most recently, he played in Houston, where he finished in 39th place.
Golfers qualified for the Paris Olympics
Here is the list of the players qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
- Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
- Austria - Sepp Straka
- Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart
- Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- Chile - Cristobal Del Solar, Joaquin Niemann
- China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan
- Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu
- Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages
- Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Finland - Sami ValimakiFrance - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez
- Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid
- Great Britain - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma
- Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
- Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
- Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
- Malaysia - Gavin Green
- Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
- Netherlands - Darius van Driel, Joost Luiten
- New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
- Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura
- Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti
- Poland - Adrian Meronk
- Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos
- South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen
- South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim
- Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig
- Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren
- Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
- United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler