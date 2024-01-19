After multiple rebuffs by Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, and more, Jon Rahm targets Tyrrell Hatton to join his LIV team

Jon Rahm is still in search of his LIV Golf team for the 2024 season but he does not seem to be finding much success. With the 2024 season just weeks away from starting, Rahm needs to get his team Legion XIII together to play at the Mayakoba event.

Initially, LIV Golf was in talks with Wyndham Clark, and the deal was about to be finalized. However, since then there have been reports that the deal has fallen through. To make matters worse for the World No. 3 golfer, Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard also refused offers from the breakaway series to pledge their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

However, LIV has also set its sights on Tyrrell Hatton, who will be in the Dubai Desert Classic field alongside Fleetwood and Hojgaard (via The Irish Times). Needless to say, Hatton's addition to LIV Golf would be a valuable one. There have been no official reports to confirm whether Hatton will be a part of the LIV Series or not.

Jon Rahm snubbed by Tommy Fleetwood, and Nicolai Hojgaard ahead of 2024 season

Jon Rahm's move to the LIV Series caused waves in the golf world, taking fellow golfers and fans by storm. When Rahm made the switch to the breakaway series, he also said that other golfers would join his new team.

However, ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic, Fleetwood expressed that he would continue to play golf on the PGA and European Tour and see where the future takes him. Speaking via the Irish Times, Fleetwood said:

“I want to continue to try to be the best golfer I can possibly be. Wherever the world of golf takes me and my game, I will go and play and continue to do the same things. Over the last few years, all my decisions have been about how I feel I can get the most out of my game."

"There is all this uncertainty and you can get caught up in it. There are a lot of people making decisions, golfers aren’t making those decisions. My job is to keep working and keep improving.”

While Jon Rahm eventually hopes to play on both LIV Golf and PGA Tour in the future, the PGA Tour has suspended him at the moment for joining hands with the LIV Series.