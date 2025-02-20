LPGA star Lilia Vu called for a crackdown on slowplay after the PGA Tour addressed the issue in a closed meeting before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Slow play has been a persistent problem on professional golf tours, as some players take more time for a single shot. Tom Kim has been criticized several times for this.

Finally, the PGA Tour took the initiative to measure the pace of play by calculating the average stroke time for each shot. The average stroke time would be declared and the tour disclosed that its infringement would impose fines and penalties.

Recently, as Lilia Vu joined the Honda LPGA Thailand presser, she was asked to reflect upon her thoughts on LPGA addressing the slowplay problem. In response, Vu said, via Asap Sports:

“I know that it's definitely been cracked down a little bit more. I don't think about it a lot because I think I don't consider myself a slow player. I'm fine with it. It doesn't really affect me. I think it'll be better for the Tour because sometimes we're waiting on holes for a while. We don't want to do that. With my back, if you ever see me waiting a while I'll be walking in a circle on the fairway. It would be nice to just get up to my ball and be ready to hit.”

According to Golf Digest, the LPGA might impose stricter rules on slow play. There would be designated time limits for each shot and golfers exceeding five seconds would get a fine. Players exceeding the time frame by six seconds would get a one-stroke penalty, and those exceeding 16 seconds would get a two-stroke penalty.

Moreover, the first players in a group teeing up would receive a 10-second allowance. These rules would change with time as nothing has been confirmed.

Lilia Vu talked about her plans for the 2025 season

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

As per the aforementioned source, Lilia Vu said that she didn't think much about the 2025 season but wanted to start her season in Asia and enjoy the food of Asian countries. She said:

“Haven't thought too much about it. I'm just really excited to be back. I was really looking forward to starting my season in Asia. I feel like it's kind of like a reward for playing well the previous year. You get to go to Asia and enjoy the food, the people, the weather. I feel like Thailand and Singapore, a lot of the fans come out and really appreciate women's golf and it's really fun to play in an environment like that.”

Lilia Vu will start her LPGA season at the Honda LPGA Thailand, Her last tournament was the CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished at T40 with 5 under 283.

