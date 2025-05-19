After Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler confirms his driver failed testing ahead of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler confirmed his driver failed by the USGA during testing ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship; however, the American still managed to seize the title. After Rory McIlroy's failed driver test, the current World No. 1 also faced a similar situation this week.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler was asked about driver testing, in which he revealed that his driver test failed, and he made changes to his bag. He further talked about the driver test, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"So the driver testing is something that regularly happens on Tour. My driver did fail me this week. We had a feeling that it was going to be coming because I've used that driver for over a year. I was kind of fortunate for it to last that long, I felt like.

"I would argue that if we're going to test the drivers, we need to be even more robust in the way we test them. That was a conversation I had with one of the rules officials; if it's something we're going to take seriously, I feel like we're almost going halfway with it right now," he added.

At the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy reportedly played with a new driver after his previous one failed the USGA test. However, the Northern Irish golfer had a tough time on the greens, and he finished with an overall score of 3-over. He even avoided talking to the media this week after his rounds and thus has not shared any update on his driver. He played the four rounds of 74, 69, 72, and 72 to settle in a tie for 47 at 3-over in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler candidly reflects on winning the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler at 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler won his third Major at the 2025 PGA Championship. He had a dominant week, and after three rounds, the American was in the lead at 11-under. He played an even-par 71 round on Sunday in the finale to register an easy five-stroke win in the game.

In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm just really proud of the way I fought this week. I was battling my swing the first couple days. I didn't have as good a prep week as I wanted to. It was a battle out there. Teddy did a good job of keeping me in it, and Randy helped me figure out things on my swing. "

Harris English tied for second at 6-under with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas, and Taylor Pendrith all tied for fifth place.

