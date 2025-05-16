After Scottie Scheffler’s frustration, Johnson Wagner demonstrates mudballs strategy at the PGA Championship 2025

After Scottie Scheffler's struggle in the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship, Johnson Wagner demonstrated a mudball strategy with the golf fans. The current World No. 1 had a tough time on the greens on Thursday, May 15, during the opening round of the major.

Ad

On the 16th hole, Scottie Scheffler ended up making a double bogey on the hole. He hit the ball, and it flew past the flag and landed in a pond. Following Scheffler's struggle with the mudball, Golf Channel dropped a video of Johnson Wagner in which the American explained a strategy to take a shot around the pond.

Sharing the video, Golf Channel wrote in the caption:

"Johnson Wagner shows how to navigate mud balls in the 16th fairway similar to what the field faced during round one."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, despite the struggle on the 16th, overall, Scottie Scheffler managed to have a decent start to the tournament. He played a round of 2-under 69 to settle in a tie for 20th place.

Jhonattan Vegas played a round of 7-under 64 and took the lead in the game, while Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis settled at 5-under for a tie for second place.

Here are the top 20 finishers after the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship:

Ad

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T2 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T2 - Cam Davis (-5)

T4 - Luke Donald (-4)

T4 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T4 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T4 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T9 - Alex Noren (-3)

T9 - J. T. Poston (-3)

T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T9 - Nico Echavarria (-3)

T9 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)

T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)

T9 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T9 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T9 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)

T9 - Rafael Campos (-3)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T20 - Harry Hall (-2)

T20 - Marco Penge (-2)

T20 - Garrick Higgo (-2)

T20 - Justin Lower (-2)

T20 - Byeong Hun An (-2)

T20 - Adam Scott (-2)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (-2)

Ad

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his struggle at PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler kick-started his outing at the PGA Championship on the 10th hole. He made a bogey on the 11th but then a birdie on the 12th. He added an eagle on the 15th but struggled on the 16th.

However, on the back nine, he managed to have three birdies and a bogey for an overall round of 2-under 69. In the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler talked about his struggle on the 16th, saying (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"On 9 that was a 6-iron downwind. Ball started to go far as it started to heat up today. Then on 16, I hit in the middle of the fairway, you've got mud on your ball, and it's tough to control where it goes after that."

The second round of the tournament will take place on Friday, May 16, after which only the players making the cut will head for the final two rounds. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More