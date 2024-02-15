After Tiger Woods, Ryan Ruffels becomes the latest golfer to leave Nike Golf

Ryan Ruffels joined the list of professional players who have left Nike's 2024 sponsorship catalog. Ruffels followed in the footsteps of a group led by Tiger Woods.

Ruffels also made public that he signed with Malbon as an apparel sponsor. Malbon has signed several players in recent months, the most well-known case being Jason Day, who also recently left Nike.

Other players who have not continued with Nike as a sponsor are Francesco Molinari and Matthew Wolff. The iconic firm keeps stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda and Brooks Koepka in its catalog.

The breakup between Tiger Woods and Nike was one of the most followed news during the end of the 2023 season and the beginning of 2024. Nike signed Tiger Woods almost immediately after he turned pro in 1996.

Their relationship spanned 27 years. Woods won all 82 of his PGA Tour victories with the brand's logo on the bumper, including his 15 Majors.

On Monday, February 12, Tiger Woods announced the new brand he will be using in the future, Sun Day Red, a brand he created in collaboration with TaylorMade.

Who is Ryan Ruffels?

Rayan Ruffels, 25, is an Australian player who plays primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour. He previously had an excellent amateur career during which he won five tournaments (2012 Srixon International Sub-Junior, 2014 Riversdale Cup, 2014 Australian Boys' Amateur, 2014 Callaway Junior World Golf Championship and 2015 Australian Boys' Amateur).

Ryan Ruffels turned professional in 2016. Since then he has played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour, with a few forays onto the PGA Tour. Specifically, he has played 20 tournaments at the highest level, with a T20 at the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans as his best result.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Ruffels has played 51 tournaments between the 2020 and 2022 seasons. His results at this level include 19 cuts passed and a second-place finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

On the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, Ruffels has played 43 tournaments with 31 cuts made. His best result has been five second-place finishes.

His sister, Gabi Ruffels, is a famous former junior tennis player and current LPGA Tour professional golfer.