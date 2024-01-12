After Tiger Woods’ split, several Nike staffers plan mass exodus from The Swoosh: Malbon Golf co-founder Stephen Malbon claims

Malbon Golf's co-founder Stephen Malbon has claimed that several Nike staffers are planning to exit from the Swoosh after Tiger Woods terminated his 27-year-long partnership with the apparel brand.

On Friday, January 11, in an interview with Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, Malbon claimed that several other Nike-associated golfers had 'reached out' to him about a potential partnership.

Malbon Golf, founded in 2017 by Stephen Malbon and his wife Erica, has made several big signings at the beginning of this season. Earlier this month, they signed Jason Day — their first big-name acquisition. Day had an eight-year-long association with Nike, but now he has signed a multiyear deal with Malbon, which includes an unknown investment in the brand.

Malbon is also friends with Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who are still with Nike for now. A couple of days ago, LPGA star Charlie Hull also announced her partnership with the brand. However, this deal doesn't include any investment.

Besides Day and Hull, Malbon's other signings include 2019 US Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee, Epson Tour pros Gigi Stoll and Erika Smith, Jesper Parnevik, who plays on the PGA Tour Champions, and golf influencer Jake Golliday.

Last week, Woods caused a big shock after announcing the end of his nearly three-decade relationship with the Swoosh. However, he has yet to announce his next association.

Who are the top golfers associated with Nike Golf?

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 17th hole on Day One of the Dubai Invitational 2024

Despite Tiger Woods and Jason Day's departure from Nike Golf, there are still several top professionals signed with the leading apparel brand. Here are the top names associated with the Swoosh:

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is currently the most popular face in contract with Nike Golf. He first got a deal with the brand in 2013, and the contract was further extended in 2017 for a sum of $200 million.

2) Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is another big name who is still associated with the Swoosh. He had an incredible 2022–23 season where he registered two wins and earned more than $21 million, breaking the season money record on the PGA Tour.

3) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's and Nike's relationship dates back to 2016, when he signed both apparel and equipment deals, but they stopped the equipment business the same year. However, Koepka has achieved great success over the past eight seasons with the Swoosh. Last year, he won his fifth major at the PGA Championship.

4) Michelle Wie West

Michelle Wie West was signed by the brand in 2005, when she was still a child prodigy. Her contract was extended for five more years in 2022. The 2014 US Women's Open champion competed at Pebble Beach last year, marking the end of her professional career.

6) Nelly Korda

Young sensation Nelly Korda is one of Nike Golf's most recent big-name acquisitions, having penned a contract in January 2023. The eight-time LPGA Tour winner was previously signed with J. Lindeberg.