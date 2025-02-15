AimPoint instructor reacts to Collin Morikawa’s 10-second read of a 6’ putt; Criticizes traditional method

The AimPoint Golf instructor recently stated that Collin Morikawa took just ten seconds to read a six-foot putt. He added that the traditional method would have taken much longer, requiring at least three times more footprints.

Morikawa is at Torrey Pines, San Diego, for the Genesis Invitational 2025, which began on Thursday, February 13. He is one of the few golfers who use the AimPoint method to read putts instead of the traditional approach.

On Friday, February 14, AimPoint Golf, an X account with over 22K followers, shared a clip of Morikawa reading the putt and made an interesting point.

"Morikawa taking a whole 10 seconds and 6 footprints to read s 6’ putt. A traditional read would have taken much longer and put at least triple the footprints," he wrote.

Recently, Collin Morikawa defended the AimPoint method after fellow PGA Tour professional Lucas Glover called for its ban. Glover argued that it was one of the reasons for slow play.

"I have nothing against Lucas," he said last weeek. "But I mean, if we're banning AimPoint, I think we should ban long putters as well. I don't know, I guess no one has said it. Right. But like, let's just look - aim point does take longer if you're not doing it properly.

"If you're not doing it when other players are doing it, when other players are reading their putts. I think there's a respect issue."

When will Collin Morikawa tee off at the Genesis Invitational, Round 3?

Collin Morikawa is paired with Maverick McNealy for the third round of the Genesis Invitational. The duo will tee off on Saturday, February 15, at 12:15 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Following a first-round 73, Morikawa's performance didn’t improve much on Day 2 at Torrey Pines South Course, as he carded an even-par 72. His second round consisted of three bogeys, a double bogey, three birdies, and an eagle.

The two-time major champion is tied for 25th at 1-over and is nine strokes off the lead. Davis Thompson fired a 6-under 66 to move three spots up and take the solo 36-hole lead. Scottie Scheffler also made a seven-spot surge to solo second after a 5-under 67. Denny McCarthy was a stroke back after a 2-under 70, while Rory McIlroy sat in solo fourth following a second-round 67.

The third round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with Taylor Pendrith and Matthieu Pavon teeing off from the first hole.

