Akshay Bhatia and girlfriend Presleigh Schultz announce their Engagement

Upcoming star Akshay Bhatia announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz, on September 9.

Schultz and Bhatia have been dating since 2019 after the golfer DM'd her on Instagram. Since then, she has accompanied him to many golf events. She even caddied for him during several golf tournaments, such as last year's Simmons Bank Open and RSM Classic.

The 21-year-old golfer shared the news on his Instagram handle. He posted a few photographs of him proposing to Schultz with a ring and wrote:

"Here's to forever."

Besides carrying Bhatia's bag at several tournaments, Schultz is also a businesswoman and enjoys good popularity on social media. On Instagram, she has more than 26.4K followers, and on TikTok, she has more than 82.4K followers.

Bhatia has also been on the rise in his golf career and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in July. His most recent appearance was at the Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut.

Bhatia turned professional in 2019 and initially started playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. In the same year, he participated in his first PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship. However, the result wasn't great, as he missed the cut.

Bhatia was also part of the 2019 Walker Cup-winning US team, becoming the youngest member at just 17 years old. He made his major championship debut at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He made the cut in his first and only major appearance and finished T57.

Akshay Bhatia's runner-up finish at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open earned him Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour. He did earn full status with his win at Tahoe Mountain Club in July.

How has Akshay Bhatia performed in 2022–23?

The 21-year-old American had a memorable season as he secured his first PGA Tour win this year. He made 13 cuts out of nine starts and also made four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

Bhatia finished the season 109th in the FedEx Cup standings and also surged to 109th in the Original World Golf Rankings.

Here's a look at Akshay Bhatia's performance this season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T17

The RSM Classic: 45

The Honda Classic: T49

Puerto Rico Open: 2

Valspar Championship: CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship: T24

Valero Texas Open: T46

RBC Heritage: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 4

Wells Fargo Championship: T43

Charles Schwab Challenge: 56

The Memorial Tournament: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: T68

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

John Deere Classic: T35

Barbasol Championship: T9

Barracuda Championship: P1

Wyndham Championship: CUT

Bhatia has earned $2,172,019 on the PGA Tour in his career so far. This year, he has earned $1,913,058. He received $684,000 for his Barracuda Championship win.

Here's a look at Akshay Bhatia's earnings in the 2022-23 season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: $89,375.00

The RSM Classic: $27,135.00

The Honda Classic: $20,944.00

Puerto Rico Open: $414,200.00

Corales Puntacana Championship: $35,150.00

Valero Texas Open: $24,246.14

Mexico Open at Vidanta: $377,300.00

Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge: $20,271.00

RBC Canadian Open: $18,540.00

John Deere Classic: $36,947.14

Barbasol Championship: $95,950.00

Barracuda Championship: $684,000.00