Akshay Bhatia tops PGA Tour’s power ranking for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Akshay Bhatia has claimed the top spot in the PGA Tour's power rankings for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the sixth event of the FedEx Fall series.

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 9, to Sunday, November 12, at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Speaking of the top players, the 132-player field at Port Royal will include two players ranked in the top 50 and nine in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power rankings for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1)Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia is joining this week's field following his T10 finish at last week's World Wide Technology Championship, which took place at El Cardonal at Diamante, a seaside course similar to Port Royal.

Last year, Bhatia finished T17 in his debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and tied for fourth in greens hit. He had a successful 2022–23 season, securing his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship. He has made the cut in 17 out of 24 starts this season.

2) Brendon Todd

Brendon Todd won the inaugural Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2019, defeating Harry Higgs by four strokes. Currently ranked 55th in the OWGR, he hopes to break into the top 50 and end the year on a high note.

In terms of current form, Todd has achieved two top-10 finishes in his last four starts, including a T6 finish at the Fortinet Championship last month.

3) Alex Smalley

Alex Smalley is expected to perform well this week, given his past two performances at Port Royal. He finished T12 and T11 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. With a scoring average of 68.13, Smalley hopes to move up from his current 58th position in the FedEx Cup standings.

4) Luke List

Luke List has found success in the FedEx Fall Series, but he is currently 119th in the FedEx Cup standings and 61st in the Fall standings. With six consecutive cuts made so far, List is in solid form and aims for another high level performance this week.

5) Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith's recent form has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Since July, he has recorded two top-20 finishes, followed by four missed cuts, and then again, two top-20 finishes in his last eight starts. He achieved a T5 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and will definitely want to improve upon it this time.

Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover is making his second appearance at Port Royal after finishing T63 last year. He returned to the tour last week at the WWT Championship after a two-month break. Glover had a remarkable season with two consecutive wins and a T18 finish at the Tour Championship.

7) Thomas Detry

Detry finished as the runner-up last year, and matching or bettering that finish this year would be a great result. Still in the hunt for the Rookie of the Year award, he will be striving to make the most of this week at Port Royal.