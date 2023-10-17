Rory Mcllroy has a unique position when it comes to respect and appreciation from his peers and other golfers. The Irish golfer has been brutally candid about his views on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour and has made them known on various occasions.

In an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck's book - 'Live and Let Die: The Story of the War between PGA Tour and LIV Golf,' the author wrote about Mcllroy's heartbreak over the possible alliance between the two tours.

Mcllroy has been extremely critical of the LIV Golf Tour. He previously believed that it was 'dead in the water' after golfers like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau made their way there. Additionally, he was also involved in a verbal spat with LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman on multiple occasions.

The writer Alan Shipnuck believes that Rory Mcllroy is appreciated by all the PGA Tour loyalists for putting himself out there and speaking for the PGA Tour.

"Unfortunately for Rory, he is also an idealist and he thought he was fighting for something larger than himself."

Alan Shipnuck added in the book (via Golf Magic):

"Then the money guys came in — Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy [PGA Tour directors] — and they completely sold him out and kind of broke his heart."

The rapprochement between the two tours came out of nowhere and has paved the way for a potential deal. Many saw it as a positive development that will keep the golfing community united. Some, though, aren't quite convinced.

Rory Mcllroy learned a 'hard' lesson after openly supporting the PGA Tour against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Alan Shipnuck is highly impressed with Rory Mcllroy and made this clear in his book.

The celebrated golfer got massive support in the beginning of his opposition to LIV Golf and was applauded by many. However, the PGA Tour's decision to do business with the LIV Golf Tour broke Mcllroy's heart and he got a hard reality check. The writer said:

"Rory learnt a hard lesson about the real world. Idealism only goes so far and money always wins."

Shipnuck added in his book:

"I respect Rory because he was willing to say out loud what a lot of people were thinking, and he showed a lot of courage and conviction."

Rory Mcllroy is currently one of the best PGA Tour golfers around and has enjoyed massive success. His candour was appreciated by many but now seems out of place in a world where money makes the mare go around.