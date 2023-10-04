Alan Shipnuck shares Brooks Koepka’s jibe at Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in his new book - “F**k all of those country club kids”

Ever since the excerpts from the 'LIV and Let Die' book made waves, there has been interesting information buzzing around. This time, it was about Brooks Koepka who got furious at PGA Tour loyalists, like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, during a social LIV social gathering.

Famous sports writer Alan Shipnuck's revelation provides a significant hint regarding the team's 'fractured' attitude at the JP McManus pro-am in Ireland on July 22.

Soon after this, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf X account, mentioned that Brooks Koepka shouted during a meeting. The LIV golfer was referencing Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and others. Well, Spieth has previously stated that LIV golf poses a threat to conventional competitions such as the PGA Tour.

To this, Brooks Koepka shouted saying:

"F**k all those country club kids who talk s**t about me."

"You think I give a f**k what people think? I've just had three surgeries, and I'm meant to refuse $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried,” he concluded.

Expand Tweet

After joining the Saudi-backed league, the 33-year-old golfer has faced a barrage of criticism from fans and critics alike. What makes his remarks noteworthy is that they were addressed not at netizens or commentators, but at his fellow golfers.

A glance at Brooks Koepka’s golfing journey after joining the LIV league

Brooks Koepka joined the LIV league in 2022. He played seven tournaments that year and won just one, the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, in the playoffs. For the dother tournaments, he had decent finishes.

However, for the 2023 season, the 33-year-old golfer had a pretty long season. Here, he participated in twelve tournaments. Out of this, he was only able to secure one win at the LIV Golf Invitational Orlando.

Nevertheless, he had some really amazing finishes wherein he was able to get top-5 finishes four times. Additionally, this season, the Smash GC captain also won his fifth major championship by lifting the PGA Championship trophy.

Not only that, he was the only LIV golf player who got a chance to play for the 44th Ryder Cup edition at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Despite losing the tournament to Team Europe, a few teammates thought that their group was one of the closest ones. Fans should also keep in mind that the team also included Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas.