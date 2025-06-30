Aldrich Potgieter says giving away the winning ball at Rocket Classic likely upset his grandma 

After winning the 2025 Rocket Classic, Aldrich Potgieter threw his tee ball to fans. However, in the press conference of the tournament, the South African said that it might upset his grandmother.

Potgieter registered a win at the PGA Tour, held at Detroit Golf Club, after beating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a sudden-death playoff. He made a birdie on the fifth playoff hole to win the event.

In the post-round press conference, a reporter asked Potgieter about the tee ball. In response, he said, via Tee Scripts:

"I don't know, it was just in the moment. I was just pumped up. I know my grandma's probably going to be quite mad at me. I give her all my stuff that I've won with, so she's not going to be pretty happy."

Aldrich Potgieter took the lead in the game after playing the third round of 65. He carded 69 in the final round on Sunday. Greyserman and Kirk settled in a two-way tie for second place, followed by Michael Thompson finishing in a tie for fourth place with Jake Knapp.

What has Aldrich Potgieter said about his victory?

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Aldrich Potgieter recorded a finish in the top 10 in his last outing at the Charles Schwab Challenge and maintained his dominance at the Rocket Classic as well. He started the PGA Tour event with an opening round of 62 before carding the next three rounds of 70, 65, and 69.

Speaking of his victory, he said, via Tee Scripts:

"It was a big grind. I mean, it was a very long day, kind of couldn't get ahead of myself. I didn't get off to the best start, so I knew there was a lot of holes still available, still to get back. There was a switch that kind of went off when I lost the lead and I kind of felt like I can kind of chase something.

"I kind of had to pull myself out of the environment I was in before those first couple holes and get in that chase mode where I can kind of play some different golf, golf that I played the first three days. When that went off, I birdied the par 5 on 7, birdied 8, had a really good look on 9, so I felt the momentum switch there definitely," he added.

Aldrich Potgieter celebrated his win with his father after winning the event. Earlier this season, he narrowly missed winning the Mexico Open. He settled in a tie with Brian Campbell for the lead after four rounds at the event, but lost in a playoff.

This season on the PGA Tour, Aldrich Potgieter recorded a T15 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, T47 at the Valero Texas Open, and T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

