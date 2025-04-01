"Alejandro Tosti is a bit of a problem" – Former PGA Tour winner drops bold take on Houston Open's 'villain'

Alejandro Tosti was all in the headlines during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. At the recently concluded PGA Tour event, Min Woo Lee registered a win in the game.

During the final round of the tournament, the Aussie was paired with Tosti and Ryan Fox, and reportedly, on the eighth hole on Sunday, Woo Lee took more than 12 minutes to make a decision on the unplayable shot.

As per the NBC on-course reporter, Jim "Bones" Mackay, Alejandro Tosti was frustrated with Woo Lee taking more time on the hole. Following the event, on The Smylie Show, the host and former PGA Tour winner, Smylie Kaufman, opened up about Tosti's behavior on the greens. He said:

"I've talked to Tosti off the golf course, and he's a super really nice guy, but I think he also has got a villain mode in him on the golf course. And if you wanna try to say he doesn't, I think, like you said, getting suspended on the Korn Ferry Tour—these things, there's a history here.

"And I don't ever want to paint a picture of a player that doesn't have a problem in the ways that he does. There have been enough instances that we can say Tosti is a bit of a problem."

Notably, Alejandro Tosti had reportedly also had problems with his other groupmate, Ryan Fox, on the first tee hole of the final round on Sunday, March 30.

Moreover, later in that round, on the 12th hole, Tosti was relatively slower than his other two groupmates. Mackay talked about the Argentine player's game on the 12th hole, saying:

"I don't know what's going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it's normal. At times, it's glacially slow. But he's decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he's holding up play in this last group."

Notably, Alejandro Tosti was previously suspended from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 because of a disciplinary matter. He was forced to withdraw from the Albertsons Boise Open.

A look into Alejandro Tosti's performance at the 2025 Houston Open

Alejandro Tosti was in contention for the title at the 2025 Houston Open after the third round of the event, but he struggled in the final and settled in a tie for fifth place.

Tosti started his campaign last week on Thursday, March 27, with a solid round of 65 at the PGA Tour event, which was followed by a second round of 67. He made the cut in the event and then had an impressive round of 65 in the third round.

However, in the finale on Sunday, March 30, Tosti scored 68 and slipped down three spots on the leaderboard to finally secure the T5 position with Rory McIlroy, Taylor Pendrith, and Wyndham Clark.

