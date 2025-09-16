Alex Noren WITB: What is inside the BMW PGA Championship 2025 champion's bag?

Alex Noren made headlines last week as he won the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. He defeated Adrien Saddier on the first playoff hole to take home the victory and leave the golf community in awe with his performance at the Wentworth Club.

Having returned to competitive golf in May after a gruelling injury to his hamstring, Noren averaged 286.5 yards off the tee with his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D driver, which is set at 7 degrees. With a swing weight of D 1.75 and a length of 45.125 inches to the end of the grip, the club head is paired with a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 60-gram X shaft.

One of Alex Noren's highlights of the week was his scrambling skills. Equipped with four Callaway Opus SP wedges, he had a success rate of 69 percent in scrambles for the tournament. The World No. 18 golfer averaged 17.8 putts using his Odyssey O-Works Wide with the MicroHinge insert.

Alex Noren won the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with Callaway's Chrome Tour Dot golf balls.

Complete look at what's in Alex Noren's bag

Here's a full look at Alex Noren's specs for his full bag, which is equipped by Callaway (via Golf.com and Callaway):

Driver

Clubhead - Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D (9 degrees set at 7 degrees) (D/-2)

Shaft - Graphite Design Tour AD VF 60 grams X shaft

Length - 45.125 inches EOG

Swingweight - D 1.75

Fairway Wood

Clubhead - Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 15 degrees (D/-1)

Shaft - Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 grams TX shaft

Length - 42.125 inches

Swingweight - D 2.9

Hybrid

Clubhead - Callaway Apex 19 degree Utility Wood (UW)'26

Shaft - Project X HZRDUS Black Gen. 4 95 grams TX shaft

Length - 40.125 inches EOG

Irons

Clubheads - Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4 iron to 9 iron)

Shafts - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Iron Lofts - 22 degrees, 25 degrees, 29 degrees, 33 degrees, 37 degrees, and 41 degrees

Lie Angles - 61 degrees, 61.5 degrees, 62 degrees, 62.5 degrees, 63 degrees, 63,5 degrees

Length - Standard (7 iron - 37 inches)

Swingweight - D3

Wedges

Clubhead - Callaway Opus SP 46 degrees 10 S

Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Lie Angle - 63.75 degrees

Length - 35.25 inches EOG

Clubhead - Callaway Opus SP 50 degrees 10 S

Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Lie Angle - 64 degrees

Length - 35.125 inches EOG

Clubhead - Callaway Opus SP 56 degrees 08 C

Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Lie Angle - 63 degrees

Length - 35 inches EOG

Clubhead - Callaway Opus SP 60 degrees 08 C

Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Lie Angle - 62.75 degrees

Length - 34.75 inches EOG

Putter

Clubhead - Odessey O-Works #1 Wide MicroHinge Insert

Loft - 5 degrees

Lie Angle - 68 degrees

Length - 33.5 inches

Grip - Odessey Pistol

Ball

Golf Ball - Callaway Chrome Tour Dot

Grips

Grips - Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60

