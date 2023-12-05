Alfred Dunhill Championship 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to take place this week. The DP World Tour tournament will take place in South Africa at its permanent venue. The tournament was started in 1995.

Last year, Ockie Strydom lifted the trophy and earned a check of €255,000 along with 2000 points. The defending champion will return to compete again in the tournament with the hope of winning the third DP World Tour event of his career.

Alfred Dunhill Championship schedule

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, December 8 and will have its finale on Sunday, December 11.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship:

Round 1

Date: December 8, 2023

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: December 9, 2023

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: December 10, 2023

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: December 11, 2023

Day: Sunday

Alfred Dunhill Championship venue

The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place at the Leopard Creek Golf Course in Malelane, South Africa. This venue has been hosting the tournament since 2005 and will continue the tradition. The initial few editions of the tournament were held at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg.

Here are the details of all the holes on the Leopard Creek Golf Course:

Hole 1

Par: 4

Yards: 451

Hole 2

Par: 5

Yards: 573

Hole 3

Par: 4

Yards: 445

Hole 4

Par: 4

Yards: 471

Hole 5

Par: 3

Yards: 162

Hole 6

Par: 4

Yards: 311

Hole 7

Par: 3

Yards: 195

Hole 8

Par: 4

Yards: 472

Hole 9

Par: 4

Yards: 489

Hole 10

Par: 4

Yards: 430

Hole 11

Par: 4

Yards: 348

Hole 12

Par: 3

Yards: 155

Hole 13

Par: 5

Yards: 556

Hole 14

Par: 4

Yards: 413

Hole 15

Par: 5

Yards: 580

Hole 16

Par: 3

Yards: 205

Hole 17

Par: 4

Yards: 441

Hole 18

Par: 5

Yards: 552

Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money

The DP World Tour event features a $1.62 million purse (around €1.5 million), with the winner receiving a check for $276,000 (€255,000) in prize money.

Here is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money:

1st €255,000

2nd €165,000

3rd €94,500

4th €75,000

5th €63,600

6th €52,500

7th €45,000

8th €37,500

9th €33,600

10th €30,000

11th €27,600

12th €25,800

13th €24,150

14th €22,950

15th €22,050

16th €21,150

17th €20,250

18th €19,350

19th €18,600

20th €18,000

21st €17,400

22nd €16,950

23rd €16,500

24th €16.050

25th €15,600

26th €15,150

27th €14,700

28th €14,250

29th €13,800

30th €13,350

31st €12,800

32nd €12,450

33rd €12,000

34th €11,550

35th €11,000

36th €10,650

37th €10,350

38th €10,050

39th €9,750

40th €9,450

41st €9,150

42nd €9,000

43rd €8,850

44th €8,250

45th €7,950

46th €7,650

47th €7,350

48th €7,050

49th €6,750

50th €6,450

51st €6,150

52nd €5,850

53rd €5,500

54th €5,250

55th €5,150

56th €4,950

57th €4,800

58th €4,650

59th €4,500

60th €4,350

61st €4,200

62nd €4,050

63rd €3,900

64th €3,750

65th €3,600

66th $3,450

67th $3,300

68th $3,150

69th €3,000

70th €2,850