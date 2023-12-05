Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Alfred Dunhill Championship 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

Alfred Dunhill Championship 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Dec 05, 2023 12:35 GMT
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Five
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to take place this week. The DP World Tour tournament will take place in South Africa at its permanent venue. The tournament was started in 1995.

Last year, Ockie Strydom lifted the trophy and earned a check of €255,000 along with 2000 points. The defending champion will return to compete again in the tournament with the hope of winning the third DP World Tour event of his career.

Alfred Dunhill Championship schedule

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, December 8 and will have its finale on Sunday, December 11.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship:

Round 1

  • Date: December 8, 2023
  • Day: Thursday

Round 2

  • Date: December 9, 2023
  • Day: Friday

Round 3

  • Date: December 10, 2023
  • Day: Saturday

Round 4

  • Date: December 11, 2023
  • Day: Sunday

Alfred Dunhill Championship venue

The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place at the Leopard Creek Golf Course in Malelane, South Africa. This venue has been hosting the tournament since 2005 and will continue the tradition. The initial few editions of the tournament were held at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg.

Here are the details of all the holes on the Leopard Creek Golf Course:

Hole 1

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 451

Hole 2

  • Par: 5
  • Yards: 573

Hole 3

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 445

Hole 4

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 471

Hole 5

  • Par: 3
  • Yards: 162

Hole 6

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 311

Hole 7

  • Par: 3
  • Yards: 195

Hole 8

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 472

Hole 9

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 489

Hole 10

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 430

Hole 11

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 348

Hole 12

  • Par: 3
  • Yards: 155

Hole 13

  • Par: 5
  • Yards: 556

Hole 14

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 413

Hole 15

  • Par: 5
  • Yards: 580

Hole 16

  • Par: 3
  • Yards: 205

Hole 17

  • Par: 4
  • Yards: 441

Hole 18

  • Par: 5
  • Yards: 552

Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money

The DP World Tour event features a $1.62 million purse (around €1.5 million), with the winner receiving a check for $276,000 (€255,000) in prize money.

Here is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money:

  • 1st €255,000
  • 2nd €165,000
  • 3rd €94,500
  • 4th €75,000
  • 5th €63,600
  • 6th €52,500
  • 7th €45,000
  • 8th €37,500
  • 9th €33,600
  • 10th €30,000
  • 11th €27,600
  • 12th €25,800
  • 13th €24,150
  • 14th €22,950
  • 15th €22,050
  • 16th €21,150
  • 17th €20,250
  • 18th €19,350
  • 19th €18,600
  • 20th €18,000
  • 21st €17,400
  • 22nd €16,950
  • 23rd €16,500
  • 24th €16.050
  • 25th €15,600
  • 26th €15,150
  • 27th €14,700
  • 28th €14,250
  • 29th €13,800
  • 30th €13,350
  • 31st €12,800
  • 32nd €12,450
  • 33rd €12,000
  • 34th €11,550
  • 35th €11,000
  • 36th €10,650
  • 37th €10,350
  • 38th €10,050
  • 39th €9,750
  • 40th €9,450
  • 41st €9,150
  • 42nd €9,000
  • 43rd €8,850
  • 44th €8,250
  • 45th €7,950
  • 46th €7,650
  • 47th €7,350
  • 48th €7,050
  • 49th €6,750
  • 50th €6,450
  • 51st €6,150
  • 52nd €5,850
  • 53rd €5,500
  • 54th €5,250
  • 55th €5,150
  • 56th €4,950
  • 57th €4,800
  • 58th €4,650
  • 59th €4,500
  • 60th €4,350
  • 61st €4,200
  • 62nd €4,050
  • 63rd €3,900
  • 64th €3,750
  • 65th €3,600
  • 66th $3,450
  • 67th $3,300
  • 68th $3,150
  • 69th €3,000
  • 70th €2,850
Edited by Luke Koshi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...