Alfred Dunhill Championship 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to take place this week. The DP World Tour tournament will take place in South Africa at its permanent venue. The tournament was started in 1995.
Last year, Ockie Strydom lifted the trophy and earned a check of €255,000 along with 2000 points. The defending champion will return to compete again in the tournament with the hope of winning the third DP World Tour event of his career.
Alfred Dunhill Championship schedule
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, December 8 and will have its finale on Sunday, December 11.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship:
Round 1
- Date: December 8, 2023
- Day: Thursday
Round 2
- Date: December 9, 2023
- Day: Friday
Round 3
- Date: December 10, 2023
- Day: Saturday
Round 4
- Date: December 11, 2023
- Day: Sunday
Alfred Dunhill Championship venue
The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place at the Leopard Creek Golf Course in Malelane, South Africa. This venue has been hosting the tournament since 2005 and will continue the tradition. The initial few editions of the tournament were held at Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg.
Here are the details of all the holes on the Leopard Creek Golf Course:
Hole 1
- Par: 4
- Yards: 451
Hole 2
- Par: 5
- Yards: 573
Hole 3
- Par: 4
- Yards: 445
Hole 4
- Par: 4
- Yards: 471
Hole 5
- Par: 3
- Yards: 162
Hole 6
- Par: 4
- Yards: 311
Hole 7
- Par: 3
- Yards: 195
Hole 8
- Par: 4
- Yards: 472
Hole 9
- Par: 4
- Yards: 489
Hole 10
- Par: 4
- Yards: 430
Hole 11
- Par: 4
- Yards: 348
Hole 12
- Par: 3
- Yards: 155
Hole 13
- Par: 5
- Yards: 556
Hole 14
- Par: 4
- Yards: 413
Hole 15
- Par: 5
- Yards: 580
Hole 16
- Par: 3
- Yards: 205
Hole 17
- Par: 4
- Yards: 441
Hole 18
- Par: 5
- Yards: 552
Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money
The DP World Tour event features a $1.62 million purse (around €1.5 million), with the winner receiving a check for $276,000 (€255,000) in prize money.
Here is the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money:
- 1st €255,000
- 2nd €165,000
- 3rd €94,500
- 4th €75,000
- 5th €63,600
- 6th €52,500
- 7th €45,000
- 8th €37,500
- 9th €33,600
- 10th €30,000
- 11th €27,600
- 12th €25,800
- 13th €24,150
- 14th €22,950
- 15th €22,050
- 16th €21,150
- 17th €20,250
- 18th €19,350
- 19th €18,600
- 20th €18,000
- 21st €17,400
- 22nd €16,950
- 23rd €16,500
- 24th €16.050
- 25th €15,600
- 26th €15,150
- 27th €14,700
- 28th €14,250
- 29th €13,800
- 30th €13,350
- 31st €12,800
- 32nd €12,450
- 33rd €12,000
- 34th €11,550
- 35th €11,000
- 36th €10,650
- 37th €10,350
- 38th €10,050
- 39th €9,750
- 40th €9,450
- 41st €9,150
- 42nd €9,000
- 43rd €8,850
- 44th €8,250
- 45th €7,950
- 46th €7,650
- 47th €7,350
- 48th €7,050
- 49th €6,750
- 50th €6,450
- 51st €6,150
- 52nd €5,850
- 53rd €5,500
- 54th €5,250
- 55th €5,150
- 56th €4,950
- 57th €4,800
- 58th €4,650
- 59th €4,500
- 60th €4,350
- 61st €4,200
- 62nd €4,050
- 63rd €3,900
- 64th €3,750
- 65th €3,600
- 66th $3,450
- 67th $3,300
- 68th $3,150
- 69th €3,000
- 70th €2,850