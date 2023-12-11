Alfred Dunhill Championship: Prize money breakdown of €1,500,000 purse explored

The Alfred Dunhill Championship carries a significant prize purse. The €1.5 million total will be disbursed to 70 golfers depending on how they perform in the tournament. This event carries one of the highest total purses for any event on the DP World Tour, so golfers will need to be on top of their game.

Here's exactly how the $1.5 million prize purse will be distributed:

1st €255,000

2nd €165,000

3rd €94,500

4th €75,000

5th €63,600

6th €52,500

7th €45,000

8th €37,500

9th €33,600

10th €30,000

11th €27,600

12th €25,800

13th €24,150

14th €22,950

15th €22,050

16th €21,150

17th €20,250

18th €19,350

19th €18,600

20th €18,000

21st €17,400

22nd €16,950

23rd €16,500

24th €16.050

25th €15,600

26th €15,150

27th €14,700

28th €14,250

29th €13,800

30th €13,350

31st €12,800

32nd €12,450

33rd €12,000

34th €11,550

35th €11,000

36th €10,650

37th €10,350

38th €10,050

39th €9,750

40th €9,450

41st €9,150

42nd €9,000

43rd €8,850

44th €8,250

45th €7,950

46th €7,650

47th €7,350

48th €7,050

49th €6,750

50th €6,450

51st €6,150

52nd €5,850

53rd €5,500

54th €5,250

55th €5,150

56th €4,950

57th €4,800

58th €4,650

59th €4,500

60th €4,350

61st €4,200

62nd €4,050

63rd €3,900

64th €3,750

65th €3,600

66th $3,450

67th $3,300

68th $3,150

69th €3,000

70th €2,850

It is reported that the event carries a bigger prize for its winner than the LIV Golf Promotions winner will. Furthermore, it is more than each of the other four DP World Tour events this season.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship gave around $1.31 million, Investec South African Open Championship had roughly $1.5 million and both the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open paid out $1.1 million.

Who are the favorites to win Alfred Dunhill Championship?

There is a deep and evenly matched field taking the course for the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week. The DP World Tour has several talented golfers, and a few of them will be on display for the event.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship offers €255,000 to the winner. Right now, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the favorite, but not by a wide margin. He is closely followed by Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, so it could be a hotly contested tournament.

Via WSN, these are the current betting odds:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +900

Louis Oosthuizen +1000

Charl Schwartzel +1100

Branden Grace +1400

Dean Burmester +1400

Thriston Lawrence +2200

Antoine Rozner +3000

Dylan Frittelli +3000

Adrian Otaegui +3500

Wilco Nienaber +3500

George Coetzee +3500

This doesn't include the full field, which has golfers such as defending champion Ockie Strydom, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone and Erik van Rooyen. Scot Ewen Ferguson and Andrew Johnson are among the contenders as well.

Who will win the Alfred Dunhill Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Championship has been played at Leopard Creek Country Club for almost two decades and it will remain there in 2023. It was designed by Gary Player and will house some of the world's best this week when tee times begin. A total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points are available as well as the money.