Alfred Dunhill Championship: Prize money breakdown of €1,500,000 purse explored

The Alfred Dunhill Championship carries a significant prize purse. The €1.5 million total will be disbursed to 70 golfers depending on how they perform in the tournament. This event carries one of the highest total purses for any event on the DP World Tour, so golfers will need to be on top of their game.
Here's exactly how the $1.5 million prize purse will be distributed:
- 1st €255,000
- 2nd €165,000
- 3rd €94,500
- 4th €75,000
- 5th €63,600
- 6th €52,500
- 7th €45,000
- 8th €37,500
- 9th €33,600
- 10th €30,000
- 11th €27,600
- 12th €25,800
- 13th €24,150
- 14th €22,950
- 15th €22,050
- 16th €21,150
- 17th €20,250
- 18th €19,350
- 19th €18,600
- 20th €18,000
- 21st €17,400
- 22nd €16,950
- 23rd €16,500
- 24th €16.050
- 25th €15,600
- 26th €15,150
- 27th €14,700
- 28th €14,250
- 29th €13,800
- 30th €13,350
- 31st €12,800
- 32nd €12,450
- 33rd €12,000
- 34th €11,550
- 35th €11,000
- 36th €10,650
- 37th €10,350
- 38th €10,050
- 39th €9,750
- 40th €9,450
- 41st €9,150
- 42nd €9,000
- 43rd €8,850
- 44th €8,250
- 45th €7,950
- 46th €7,650
- 47th €7,350
- 48th €7,050
- 49th €6,750
- 50th €6,450
- 51st €6,150
- 52nd €5,850
- 53rd €5,500
- 54th €5,250
- 55th €5,150
- 56th €4,950
- 57th €4,800
- 58th €4,650
- 59th €4,500
- 60th €4,350
- 61st €4,200
- 62nd €4,050
- 63rd €3,900
- 64th €3,750
- 65th €3,600
- 66th $3,450
- 67th $3,300
- 68th $3,150
- 69th €3,000
- 70th €2,850
It is reported that the event carries a bigger prize for its winner than the LIV Golf Promotions winner will. Furthermore, it is more than each of the other four DP World Tour events this season.
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship gave around $1.31 million, Investec South African Open Championship had roughly $1.5 million and both the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open paid out $1.1 million.
Who are the favorites to win Alfred Dunhill Championship?
There is a deep and evenly matched field taking the course for the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week. The DP World Tour has several talented golfers, and a few of them will be on display for the event.
The Alfred Dunhill Championship offers €255,000 to the winner. Right now, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the favorite, but not by a wide margin. He is closely followed by Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, so it could be a hotly contested tournament.
Via WSN, these are the current betting odds:
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +900
- Louis Oosthuizen +1000
- Charl Schwartzel +1100
- Branden Grace +1400
- Dean Burmester +1400
- Thriston Lawrence +2200
- Antoine Rozner +3000
- Dylan Frittelli +3000
- Adrian Otaegui +3500
- Wilco Nienaber +3500
- George Coetzee +3500
This doesn't include the full field, which has golfers such as defending champion Ockie Strydom, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone and Erik van Rooyen. Scot Ewen Ferguson and Andrew Johnson are among the contenders as well.
The Alfred Dunhill Championship has been played at Leopard Creek Country Club for almost two decades and it will remain there in 2023. It was designed by Gary Player and will house some of the world's best this week when tee times begin. A total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points are available as well as the money.