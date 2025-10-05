Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $5M purse?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is over with three days of play, and the final round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the Carnoustie Championship Course. Currently, the tournament has two golfers atop the leaderboard, who are Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne, scoring 12 under each after Saturday, and giving tough competition to one another.

Ad

As the tournament moves towards the final day of the event, the fans get a glimpse of the total purse and the prize money distribution. The total purse of the event is $5 million, out of which the first-place holder will get $800,000. The second-place and third-place holders will receive $533,330 and $300,480, respectively.

The fourth and fifth-place finishers will get $240,000 and $203,520, respectively. The sixth golfer on the leaderboard of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will get $168,000, and the seventh golfer will earn $144,000. The eighth and ninth-place finishers will get $120,000 and $107,520. The tenth-place holder will get $96,000.

Ad

Trending

The last-place finisher on the leaderboard will receive $13,440. Last year, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had the same purse, giving Tyrrell Hatton $800,000 as the winner's share from the purse.

In 2024, second-place finisher Nicolas Colsaerts earned $533,330, and the third-place finisher Tommy Fleetwood bagged $300,480. Three golfers occupied the fourth place, and those were Neergaard Peterson, David Puig, and Robin Williams, earning $203,840 each. Jon Rahm was one of the seventh-place finishers, and Brooks Koepka was one of the tenth-place golfers, earning $123,840 and $92,160, respectively.

Ad

2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship full purse breakdown

Here's the complete breakdown of the $5 million purse for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this year:

Winner: $800,000

2nd-place finisher: $533,330

3rd-place finisher: $300,480

4th-place finisher: $240,000

5th-place finisher: $203,520

6th-place finisher: $168,000

7th-place finisher: $144,000

8th-place finisher: $120,000

9th-place finisher: $107,520

10th-place finisher: $96,000

11th-place finisher: $88,320

12th-place finisher: $82,560

13th-place finisher: $77,280

14th-place finisher: $73,440

15th-place finisher: $70,560

16th-place finisher: $67,680

17th-place finisher: $64,800

18th-place finisher: $61,920

19th-place finisher: $59,520

20th-place finisher: $57,600

21st-place finisher: $55,680

Ad

22nd-place finisher: 54,240

23rd-place finisher: $52,800

24th-place finisher: 51,360

25th-place finisher: $49,920

26th-place finisher: $48,480

27th-place finisher: $47,040

28th-place finisher: $45,600

29th-place finisher: $44,160

30th-place finisher: $42,720

31st-place finisher: $41,280

32nd-place finisher: $39,840

33rd-place finisher: $38,400

34th-place finisher: $36,960

35th-place finisher: $36,000

36th-place finisher: $35,040

37th-place finisher: $34,080

38th-place finisher: $33,120

39th-place finisher: $32,160

40th-place finisher: $31,200

41st-place finisher: $30,240

42nd-place finisher: $29,280

43rd-place finisher: $28,320

44th-place finisher: $27,360

45th-place finisher: $26,400

46th-place finisher: $25,440

47th-place finisher: $24,480

48th-place finisher: $23,520

49th-place finisher: $22,560

50th-place finisher: $21,600

51st-place finisher: $20,640

52nd-place finisher: $19,680

53rd-place finisher: $18,720

54th-place finisher: $17,760

55th-place finisher: $16,800

56th-place finisher: $15,840

57th-place finisher: $14,880

Ad

58th-place finisher: $14,400

59th-place finisher: $13,920

60th-place finisher: $13,440

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More