Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $5M purse?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is over with three days of play, and the final round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the Carnoustie Championship Course. Currently, the tournament has two golfers atop the leaderboard, who are Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne, scoring 12 under each after Saturday, and giving tough competition to one another.
As the tournament moves towards the final day of the event, the fans get a glimpse of the total purse and the prize money distribution. The total purse of the event is $5 million, out of which the first-place holder will get $800,000. The second-place and third-place holders will receive $533,330 and $300,480, respectively.
The fourth and fifth-place finishers will get $240,000 and $203,520, respectively. The sixth golfer on the leaderboard of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will get $168,000, and the seventh golfer will earn $144,000. The eighth and ninth-place finishers will get $120,000 and $107,520. The tenth-place holder will get $96,000.
The last-place finisher on the leaderboard will receive $13,440. Last year, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had the same purse, giving Tyrrell Hatton $800,000 as the winner's share from the purse.
In 2024, second-place finisher Nicolas Colsaerts earned $533,330, and the third-place finisher Tommy Fleetwood bagged $300,480. Three golfers occupied the fourth place, and those were Neergaard Peterson, David Puig, and Robin Williams, earning $203,840 each. Jon Rahm was one of the seventh-place finishers, and Brooks Koepka was one of the tenth-place golfers, earning $123,840 and $92,160, respectively.
2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship full purse breakdown
Here's the complete breakdown of the $5 million purse for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this year:
Winner: $800,000
2nd-place finisher: $533,330
3rd-place finisher: $300,480
4th-place finisher: $240,000
