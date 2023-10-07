Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third round delayed by one hour due to rain

The third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was scheduled to tee off on Saturday, October 7 at 4 am ET but the incessant rain has resulted in the play being delayed by one hour. Further updates will be made at 5 am ET (10 am local time).

Matt Fitzpatrick leads the leaderboard after two rounds at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Following a first-round 67 at Carnoustie, he carded an impressive 8-under 64 on Friday, October 6, at Kingsbarns, aggregating to 13-under after 36 holes. He holds a one-stroke lead over Scotland's Grant Forrest and Spain's Nacho Elvira.

DP World Tour shared the latest update about the third round on Twitter, stating that play across the three courses (St. Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie) would not start anytime before 5 am ET.

Expand Tweet

While Elvira posted another 66 on Saturday at St. Andrews, Forrest carded a solid 5-under 67 at the same golf course. The third round of the DP World Tour event will commence on Saturday, October 7, with golfers teeing off at 5 am ET on three different courses.

Fitzpatrick is grouped with Padraig Harrington for the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The duo was scheduled to tee off at St. Andrews at 5:39 am ET from the first tee but has been postponed by one hour for now.

Fitzprack's Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood carded 1-over 73 on Saturday, October 7 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to aggregate at 2-under after two rounds. He is currently tied for 72nd after two rounds and is grouped with Louis Oosthuizen for the Saturday round.

Billy Horschel and Oliver Wilson will start at St. Andrews from the first hole at 5 am ET, while Renato Paratore and Tapio Pulkkanen will tee off from the tenth tee. Meanwhile, Todd Clements and Sean Crocker will begin their third round at Carnoustie from the first tee, and Scott Jamieson and James Morrison will start from the tenth tee.

At Kingsbarns, Dan Bradbury and Nicolas Colsaerts will be the first duo to tee off from the first hole, with Matthew Jordan and Oliver Bekker beginning their third round at the same time from the tenth tee.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard explored after round 2

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after 36 holes:

1. Matt Fitzpatrick: -13

T2. Nacho Elvira: -12

T2. Grant Forrest: -12

T4. Marcus Armitage: -10

T4. Matthew Southgate: -10

T6. Matthieu Pavon: -9

T6. Sami Välimäki: -9

T6. Ryan Fox: -9

T6. Billy Horschel: -9

T10. Daan Huizing: -8

T10. Alejandro Del Rey: -8

T10. Matt Wallace: -8

T10. Nick Bachem: -8

T10. Nicolas Colsaerts: -8

T10. Peter Uihlein: -8

T16. Tom McKibbin: -7

T16. Antoine Rozner: -7

T16. Calum Hill: -7

T16. Hennie Du Plessis: -7

T16. Yannik Paul: -7

T16. Jamie Donaldson: -7

T16. Laurie Canter: -7

T16. Adri Arnaus: -7

T24. David Micheluzzi: -6

T24. Julien Guerrier: -6

T24. Ross Fisher: -6

T24. Daniel Brown: -6

T24. Jeff Winther: -6

T24. Marcus Helligkilde: -6