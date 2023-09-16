Max Homa is presently at Napa Valley playing in the Fortinet Championship 2023. He is placed tied sixth on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas is also playing in the tournament and is tied at the same position.

Recently, Golfweek writer Steve DiMeglio took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a tweet. He wrote that just a day after his chemo was predictably miserable, he saw Thomas and Homa playing well at the Silverado Country Club. He added that things could be even worse going forward for him. He wrote,

"Day after chemo has been predictably miserable but watched @JustinThomas34 play well and @Maxhoma playing well. Things could be much worse. Onward."

Max Homa commented on Steve DiMeglio and wrote,

"All the best as always Steve! Thinking of u"

Defending champion Max Homa started off his Fortinet Championship 2023 campaign with a decent 2 under 72 in the opening round. His scorecard had five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.

However, in the second round on Friday, Homa shot a sensational bogey-free round of 6 under 66. He carded six birdies on 3rd, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 17th holes.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, who failed to get himself into the FedEx Cup playoff, started with a round of 3 under 69 on Thursday at the Fortinet Championship 2023. He shot four birdies and just a bogey.

Later on, Thomas scored a 5 under 67 in the second round. His scorecard included six birdies and a bogey.

When will Max Homa and Justin Thomas start their Saturday play at the Fortinet Championship?

The two-time PGA Championship winner Thomas is paired with solo fifth-ranked Kelly Kraft for the third round on Saturday. The duo will start their play at 04:30 p.m. ET at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.

Just 20 minutes before Justin Thomas, the defending champion Max Homa, who is paired with Justin Lower will start his play on Saturday. They are scheduled to tee off at 04:10 p.m. ET.

Below are the 2023 Fortinet Championship tee times and pairings:

11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa

04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

The 2023 Fortinet Championship has a prize pool of $8,400,000 and the winner will receive $1.512 million on Sunday at Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.