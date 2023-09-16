Max Homa is presently at Napa Valley playing in the Fortinet Championship 2023. He is placed tied sixth on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas is also playing in the tournament and is tied at the same position.
Recently, Golfweek writer Steve DiMeglio took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a tweet. He wrote that just a day after his chemo was predictably miserable, he saw Thomas and Homa playing well at the Silverado Country Club. He added that things could be even worse going forward for him. He wrote,
"Day after chemo has been predictably miserable but watched @JustinThomas34 play well and @Maxhoma playing well. Things could be much worse. Onward."
Max Homa commented on Steve DiMeglio and wrote,
"All the best as always Steve! Thinking of u"
Defending champion Max Homa started off his Fortinet Championship 2023 campaign with a decent 2 under 72 in the opening round. His scorecard had five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.
However, in the second round on Friday, Homa shot a sensational bogey-free round of 6 under 66. He carded six birdies on 3rd, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 17th holes.
Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, who failed to get himself into the FedEx Cup playoff, started with a round of 3 under 69 on Thursday at the Fortinet Championship 2023. He shot four birdies and just a bogey.
Later on, Thomas scored a 5 under 67 in the second round. His scorecard included six birdies and a bogey.
When will Max Homa and Justin Thomas start their Saturday play at the Fortinet Championship?
The two-time PGA Championship winner Thomas is paired with solo fifth-ranked Kelly Kraft for the third round on Saturday. The duo will start their play at 04:30 p.m. ET at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.
Just 20 minutes before Justin Thomas, the defending champion Max Homa, who is paired with Justin Lower will start his play on Saturday. They are scheduled to tee off at 04:10 p.m. ET.
Below are the 2023 Fortinet Championship tee times and pairings:
- 11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays
- 11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List
- 11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young
- 11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim
- 11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski
- 12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
- 12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt
- 12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun
- 12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
- 12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox
- 01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd
- 01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire
- 01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler
- 01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley
- 01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu
- 02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes
- 02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens
- 02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey
- 02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
- 02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson
- 02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard
- 03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley
- 03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang
- 03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore
- 03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee
- 03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton
- 04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall
- 04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa
- 04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas
- 04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole
- 04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim
The 2023 Fortinet Championship has a prize pool of $8,400,000 and the winner will receive $1.512 million on Sunday at Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.