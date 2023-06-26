All the details known of Tiger Woods’ TGL golf league so far

The TGL indoor golf league being promoted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among other sponsors, has a new team. The Boston's representative team was announced Monday.

Fenway Sports Group acquired the rights to include a team in the TGL league, which will open in 2024. In this way, the group, which owns franchises such as the Boston Red Sox (baseball), Pittsburgh Penguins (field hockey), and Liverpool FC (soccer), will also venture into golf.

The name of the team and its members are expected to be announced during the summer of 2023. What has already been made public is that the team will be representing Boston and the entire New England region.

The co-founder and chairman of Fenway Sports Group, Tom Werner, made the following statements regarding this fact, according to Forbes:

“I’m excited about their [TGL]mission. It’s a way for us to be a part of something that’s truly innovative, combining technology and live action in a primetime format. We think it’s going to appeal to not only traditional golf fans but bring in young and new fans. Golf is clearly on the upswing and we want to be a part of it.”

The announcement completes a series of details that give an idea of what the TGL Indoor Golf League will be like.

As reported, the league will be played between June and April, with a 15-week duration. Six teams will participate, each made up of three professional players, who play on the PGA Tour.

It will be played on a virtual course, with live television broadcast during prime time. The competitive format includes play-offs and a championship game.

Two weeks ago, the identity of the first team to join the new league was announced: Los Angeles Golf Club. Therefore, there are still four teams to join the circuit.

TGL League: players, sponsors and more

For obvious reasons, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the main names associated with the TGL League, but the staff of sponsors is very relevant.

Show business personalities such as Dwyane Johnson, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Macklemore, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker are associated with the project. So are major sports stars, such as Mike Trout, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, and Serena Williams.

All of the above, among others, are investors in TMRW Sports, which will be the official owner of the TGL League. It is a venture launched last year, with Woods, McIlroy, and Mike McCarley as the main founding partners.

TMRW Sports is a technology-focused company that, according to its inaugural press release, will have "forward-thinking approaches to sports, media, and entertainment."

As for the players, it is not known the integration of the teams, nor what their identity will be. What has been reported is that several golfers active in the PGA Tour have already committed to the new league.

The names that have been revealed are those of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Billy Horschel, in addition to Woods and McIlroy themselves.

If the presence of these players is confirmed, the league will only need six more players. There will be a total of 18 participants in the inaugural edition of the TGL League.

