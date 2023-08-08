"All I can control is what I do" - Jon Rahm prioritizes personal excellence in FedEx Cup playoffs with a 'me against me' mentality

Jon Rahm enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked number one. The pressure will be on the Spanish golfer when he tees it up in Memphis for the post season St. Jude Championship.

Currently ranked third in the world, Rahm has a jam-packed post season ahead of him. Aside from the FedEx Cup, he will also be competing in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

In an interview with CBS, Rahm talked about his preparations and said that he's only focused on his performances and competing with his own self. He said:

"Yes, we’re competing against each other, but it’s not really head-to-head like in pretty much every other sport. I still have to focus on what I have to do rather than what other players may be doing. It’s me against me and all I can control is what I do. If I do what I know I can do at the highest level, it gives me the best chance."

Jon Rahm finished fifth at the 2022 St. Jude Championship, and will be looking to improve on that result this year. Rahm has had four tournament victories this year, including a win at the 2023 Augusta Masters.

Jon Rahm does not plan on joining LIV Golf anytime soon

While the Spanish golfer has quite a busy post season ahead of him, he isn't planning on switching to LIV Golf in the near future. The format is not particularly suited to his style as he prefers the traditional format. Talking about the Saudi-backed tour, he said:

"For those watching that don’t know me, I’m a golf historian. I’m a golf traditionalist. Apart from the money purses, with the PGA Tour elevated to match the LIV purses, there’s something special when you win tournaments, especially like one we’re competing in this week at St. Jude."

The FedEx Cup will first see the FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 10 to 13 in Memphis with 70 players. The top 50 players will then move on to the BMW Championship, held from August 17 to 20 in Olympia.

Finally, the top 30 will play at the Tour Championship, which will conclude the FedEx Cup, from August 24 to 27 in Atlanta. The FedEx Cup boasts a prize purse of $75 million, with the winner taking away $18 million.