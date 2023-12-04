All you need know about the Grant Thornton Invitational being played in Naples

The first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational is set to take place this week. It will replace the QBE Shootout as a brand-new, mixed-team event at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will have 16 mixed teams comprising the biggest players from the PGA and LPGA, competing for an equal purse size of $4 million. The event will take place from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10, and will be played in scramble, foursome, and modified four-ball formats over the three days.

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational will have a 32-player field featuring 24 of the top 50 golfers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. They will be divided into 16 mixed teams that will fight for an equal purse of $4 million.

Ticket and Parking details

Fans can purchase tickets for $45 each day or $110 for the week. The parking facility will be available at Tiburón, located on the same property as The Ritz-Carlton Naples.

General parking is situated in Lot B on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Lot C on Friday and Sunday on Orange Blossom Drive, between Airport Pulling Road and Livingston Road. The parking charge is $10 per vehicle, with shuttles provided for transportation to the golf course

Format

Scramble Format: Each player will take a tee shot, and the team will select the ball to be used for the next stroke. Both players will then hit their shots from the chosen spot, and this process will repeat until the ball is successfully holed.

Foursome (Alternate Shot) Format: This format is mostly used in three-day team golf events such as the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. In the foursome, both players from the team play the hole but take the shots alternately. Also, one player will tee off from the odd-numbered hole, while the other will begin the even-numbered hole.

Modified Four-Ball Format: The third round will be played in a modified four-ball format. In this format, few changes have been made to the traditional four-ball. In this setup, both players will tee off, but they will switch balls for the following shots and will keep continuing this pattern until the ball is holed. The lower score of the two will be added to the scoreboard.

Schedule and telecast

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be telecast live on NBC, the Golf Channel, and Peacock. Here are the complete schedule details (all times ET):

Friday, December 8

1-4 pm: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, December 9

2-3 pm: Golf Channel/Peacock

3-5 pm: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, December 10

1-2 pm: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-4 pm: NBC/Peacock

The field for the Grant Thornton Invitational explored

Big names, such as Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang, are set to compete in the first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational. Here are the teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023:

Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu

Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson

Harris English and Céline Boutier

Russell Henley and Mel Reid

Tom Hoge and Cheyenne Knight

Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang

Justin Rose and Charley Hull

Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang

Jason Day and Lydia Ko

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda

Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson

Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagström

Cameron Champ and Allisen Corpuz

Nick Taylor and Ruoning Yin

Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire