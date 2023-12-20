All you need to know about Greyson Clothiers - The apparel company reportedly sponsoring Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods recently made headlines following his appearance at the 2023 PNC Championship. The 15-year old teed off alongside his father and the duo managed to get a T5 finish.

However, Charlie has been trending for his reported partnership with Greyson Clothiers. The young golfer was seen wearing their traditional apparel with a wolf emblem on the back.

Greyson Clothiers have been in the game for a long time now and produce performance golf clothing and apparel. Charlie isn't the only golfer sponsored by Greyson, who have also signed PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas and LPGA Tour golfer Alison Lee.

Aditionally, golfers Morgan Hoffman and Erik Van Rooyen are also recent additions to the Greyson Clothiers family. Greyson Clothing also offers various attires apart from golf with styles for men, women and kids. However, they offer an exclusive golf collection for aspiring and professional golfers.

Greyson are relatively new to the game but with the addition of ambassadors such as Charlie Woods and Justin Thomas, the company can challenge the heavyweights such as Nike and Addidas.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods reportedly played his last game in Nike apparel during the 2023 PNC Championship due to personal reasons.

Tiger Woods strongly rumored to sign up with Greyson Clothiers following Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods can turn out to be the first prominent father-son duo to get sponsored by the same brand. With rumours of Tiger Woods calling off his partnership with Nike gaining traction, fans on social media believe the 82-time PGA Tour winner will sign with Greyson Clothiers.

Although there has been no official announcement by both the parties yet, it's a strong possibility that the 15-time Major Champion will sign with the company sponsoring his son.

Greyson Clothiers previously posted a story of Charlie Woods in their apparel. However, they later deleted it due to unknown reasons.

With Tiger Woods making a comeback to professional golf, Greyson Clothiers can benefit massively by signing one of the greatest golfers of all time. Additionally, they will also be partnering with Charlie who is regarded as a young prodigy by many.