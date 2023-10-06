All you need to know about Harvard golfer Lauren Wong's drive to success on and off the course

First-year college student Lauren Wong had an amazing year playing as an amateur. She entered this year's Yale Invitational for the team competition.

Wong also had an amazing outing playing at this week's individual event. She finished with an impressive score of three over 75 at this week's event and that put her in 15th place.

Lauren Wong grew up playing golf in Las Vegas and has done her graduation from West Career and Technical Academy.

Wong is a first-year college student at Harvard University, who is making headlines in the newspaper with her performance at the junior tournaments.

Speaking about her upcoming events, Lauren said (via The Harvard Crimson):

"I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to play. I play the best when I’m totally immersed in the process rather than focusing on the results. It's just want to absorb everything that [is] coming my way and have a growth mindset when it comes to the adversity I face.”

Lauren Wong tournament results

Lauren Wong has played in several tournaments this year. She finished T40 at The Amundi Evian Senior Showcase after playing two rounds of 80 and 76.

Wong has then competed at the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridge presented by the City of Montrose and then at the Imperial Junior Classic at Big Sky.

Below are the results of all the tournaments Lauren Wong played in 2022-23:

8/7/23 Imperial Junior Classic at Big Sky

Position: 15

Score: 70-75-83 228 3.600

7/31/23 AJGA Junior Open at The Bridges presented by City of Montrose

Position: T9

Score: 73-76-72 221 6.222

12/2/22 The Amundi Evian Senior Showcase (Senior Boys / Senior Girls)

Position: T40

Result: 80-76 156 0.875

10/7/22 Billy Horschel Junior Championship presented by Zurich

Position: 20

Wong has a phenomenal record playing at school level. She is one of five recipients of The Chevron Changing the Face of Golf Scholarship. She has won the AJGA GreatLIFE Junior Challenge in South Dakota and finished in the top 10 in three AJGA tournaments.

Wong is currently enjoying playing in college. Speaking about her college career, Wong said (via The Harvard Crimson):

"The operations of a college golf team are definitely at a higher level than high school. I had a wonderful high school golf experience, but the dynamic was very different because performance levels and dedication to the sport varied so much. In college, every player earned their spot on the team because of their ability to perform and their desire to compete.”