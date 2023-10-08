All you need to know about Tommy Fleetwood Academy’s Junior Golf initiative at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

The first Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series was held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday, October 7. The event was played in front of the fire course, with 36 juniors participating.

The 36 juniors were divided into four separate divisions named 'Forward Tees,' 'Gross Competition,' 'Girls Competition,' and 'TFA Tees.' TFA Tees are marked for the younger juniors without a handicap.

Kiaan Maharaj finished first in the TFA Tees division with a level score of net 36, one ahead of runner-up Dalia Sebti with 35 (-1).

Aleksander Rozhko won the 'Forward Tees' Division with a score of seven under, net 29, a three-shot win over Alexsander Sales, who finished four under with a net 32.

The 'Girls Competition' was won by Camelia Sebti with a two-under, net of 34, two strokes better than Milana Rozhko, who scored level par with a net of 36. The 'Gross Competition' ended in a tie, but Jameel Choudry won in a countback with a gross score of 35 over Tommy Carr Jr., who scored the same.

Additionally, two on-course prizes were given. Alexander Sales won 'Nearest to the Pin on Hole 2', while Dalia Sebti prevailed in the raffle for Beat the Pro. However, no one was able to beat Euan Bowden, the Tommy Fleetwood Academy professional.

How did Tommy Fleetwood perform in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season?

The 32-year-old Englishman had a reasonably good season, as he missed just three cuts in 21 starts on the PGA Tour. He also made nine top-ten finishes, including a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fleetwood also finished joint sixth at the season-ending FedEx Cup. He was also part of the European squad that beat the US 16.5–11.5 in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

See here for a look at Tommy Fleetwood's performance on the PGA Tour this season:

Zozo Championship - T53

The CJ Cup in South Carolina - T4

WM Phoenix Open - CUT

The Genesis Invitational - T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T61

The Players Championship - T27

Valspar Championship - T3

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T52

Masters Tournament - 33

RBC Heritage - T15

Wells Fargo Championship - T5

PGA Championship - T18

Charles Schwab Challenge - CUT

RBC Canadian Open - P2

U.S. Open - T5

Travelers Championship - CUT

Genesis Scottish Open - T6

The Open Championship - T10

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T3

BMW Championship - T25

TOUR Championship ** - T6

Ryder Cup - 1

Fleetwood is currently competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He was scheduled to tee off for the third round on Sunday, but no play was possible for the second straight day. The third round will now take place on Monday, October 9, and the tournament has been shortened to 54 holes.

Fleetwood is currently placed T72 at 2-under after shooting 69 and 73 in the first two rounds. He is 11 strokes behind the leader, Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded 67 and 64 in the first two rounds to take a one-shot lead over Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest.