Allisen Corpuz WITB: Exploring what's in 25-year-old golfer’s bag

Allisen Corpuz is an American professional golfer who currently plays on the LPGA Tour. The 25-year-old had a sensational season and was selected in Team USA for the much-awaited Solheim Cup. She won the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach and will be looking to make an exceptional debut in the upcoming team event.

Her second season on the LPGA Tour was marked by the incredible consistency that has been possible due to her ever-consistent gear. Corpuz focuses more on quality rather than quantity and has put her faith in prominent equipment brands like PING and Titleist. Below, we have compiled a list of all the important equipment in Allisen Corpuz's bag.

Driver: PING G430 LST Driver (9) with a diamana ST 50 Stiff Shaft

Fairway Woods: PING G430 Max Fairway Woods (15° & 18°) with Tour AD IZ-6 SR shafts

Hybrid: PING G410 Hybrid (22) with an Alta CB 70 Slate Stiff Shaft

Irons: PING i230 Irons (5-PW) with Nippon Modus 105 Stiff Shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 Wedges (50/SS, 54/SS, 58/SS) with Nippon Modus 105 Stiff Shafts

Putter: PING DS-72 H Putter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

Allisen Corpuz has a fairly good record with her PING equipment and was ranked 117th in the LPGA Tour for distance completed. She ranks 7th in driving accuracy, which is an exceptional number for her second year in the LPGA Tour.

Allisen Corpuz speaks about her Solheim Cup debut

Team USA is currently leading the Solheim Cup with an exceptional start from Nelly Kordan and Allisen Corpuz. They lead by two points against their rivals, Team Europe. Corpuz teed up alongside Korda on the third foursomes game of the first day and performed well.

Interestingly, Corpuz shines in foursomes events due to her aggressive attitude and her ability to make par each time. The 25-year-old spoke about her experience playing in the Solheim Cup and has accepted the forthcoming pressure while representing her nation on the national stage.

“I generally make a lot of pars. Knowing that each hole is its own mini match, I guess I do play a little more aggressive, even if I don't want to."

Allisen Corpuz added, via the LPGA.

“Being under pressure, I love it. I think it's so much fun going head-to-head with someone. Just really being able to stay calm under pressure and kind of be hitting the same shots as stroke play.”