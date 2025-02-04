“Almost LIVs model to the T” - Greg Norman Jr reacts to venture capitalist’s take on NBA comparing to PGA vs LIV scenario

Recently, Greg Norman Jr reacted to venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya's claim that a LIV Golf-like rival was soon going to emerge for the NBA. Palihapitiya made several points on social media explaining why he believed an NBA competitor was imminent.

On Monday, February 3, Palihapitiya reposted a report analyzing Luka Dončić's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. The popular venture capitalist stated on X that he had sold his stakes in the Golden State Warriors because he had anticipated LIV-like competition for the NBA.

In a follow-up post, Palihapitiya explained how the NBA's rival league model could take shape.

"First, start with 10 teams in the largest markets, carefully considering if that would pull in Toronto and Mexico City," wrote. "Second, make it streaming-only, paid via subscriptions and ads. Third, set a $500M salary cap to start. Fourth, have no max contract size for players who sign up in the first few years of the new league.

"Fifth, set minimum contracts at $10M per year to attract big-name players at the tail end of their careers. Sixth, give players shadow equity in the value of their contributions."

Greg Norman Jr. also reacted to Palihapitiya's post after noticing striking similarities with the Saudi-backed circuit's model.

"Almost LIV's model to the T," Norman Jr wrote.

Greg Norman Jr congratulates his dad on being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award

Last week, golf legend Greg Norman was honored with the Australian Lifetime Achievement Award by the Australian Embassy. Greg Norman Jr took to X to congratulate his father on receiving the award.

"Congratulations dad on being honored tonight in DC at the Australian Embassy for the Australian Lifetime Achievement Award by ambassador Kevin Rudd 🇦🇺🇺🇸," he wrote.

Greg Norman is considered one of the all-time greats in golf history. Besides, he is one of the most revered sports stars in Australia. The Great White Shark spent 331 weeks as the world number one in the OWGR. In his more than two decades as a professional golfer, he claimed 88 victories, including 20 PGA Tour titles and two major championships. Both of his major championship wins came at The Open Championship (1986 and 1993).

Besides, Norman also had two runner-up finishes in each of the other three majors. Overall, he recorded thirty top-ten finishes and eight runner-up finishes in major championships.

Norman also ventured into golf course designing and has designed several iconic courses. He is the current CEO of LIV Golf and was instrumental in forming the rival league against the PGA Tour. However, his term is coming to an end this year, and he is being replaced by Scott O'Neil.

