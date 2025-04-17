Alternate World Golf rankings give Phil Mickelson a bump up after LIV star reaches new career low

Phil Mickelson is one of the best golfers of all time, with 45 PGA Tour wins and six major championships to his name. However, his OWGR ranking has reached a new low, as the left-handed golfer has dropped to 1025 in the official world golf rankings.

Mickelson, for the first time, is ranked below 1000 in the world golf rankings as he hasn't been getting OWGR points since joining LIV Golf in 2022. He has been getting a few points during his major championship events. But apart from that, he hasn't been getting any points as LIV Golf is not officially recognized by OWGR.

However, TUGR (The Universal Golf Rankings) has claimed that this is not Mickelson's true ranking, adding that he is ranked 197th in the TUGR. The reasoning for this, as per the TUGR website, is:

"Phil Mickelson played 68 rounds over the past 18 months facing 276 competitors in head-to-head matches. Of those he beat 87 for a 31.5% head-to-head win rate. In the tournaments played, his scoring average was 71.6. Taking into account all of the interconnected relationships across the golf world, Phil Mickelson ranks 197th in the world."

The TUGR account also wrote on X:

"In other news, if you actually want to know where Phil Mickelson ranks in the world of golf, TUGR has you covered."

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler continues to be the world's No. 1 golfer on the OWGR, while the 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy is placed second and Xander Schauffele is third.

How has Phil Mickelson performed in all the events in 2025?

Phil Mickelson has performed decently in pro golf this year. He has competed in four LIV events so far this year and registered a solo third place finish at the Hong Kong event.

He missed the season opener event in Riyadh due to injury, but made a decent start to the season at Adelaide by remaining T23 for the event. He then competed in LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished third in the event. He finished T19 in Singapore, and then had a solo sixth place finish at Miami before going into the 2025 Masters.

Unfortunately for him, he missed the cut at the first major of the year as he carded +5 for the event. Despite missing the cut, Mickelson said he had a lot of fun.

"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it," Mickelson said in the post-round press conference (via ASAP Sports).

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is all set to compete in the LIV Golf Mexico from April 25th at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico.

