  • "Always a great learning experience" - Jeeno Thitikul sums up AIG Women's Open outing with emoji

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:40 GMT
AIG Women
Jeeno Thitikul at the AIG Women's Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following an average outing at the AIG Women's Open 2025, Jeeno Thitikul summed up her week with an “exhausted” emoji. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote that it was a great learning experience to play at Royal Porthcawl.

Thitikul entered Royal Porthcawl last week as one of the favorites to win the AIG Women's Open. However, over the four days, she carded rounds of 70, 73, 72, and 74 to eventually finish T30. She aggregated at 1-over for the tournament and finished 12 strokes behind the winner.

On Monday, August 4, Thitikul shared a few photos from the AIG Women’s Open week on Instagram and reflected on her outing.

"Last major off the year been like 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Always a great learning experience play with the 💨 at AIG Womens Open Lots of positive to take from but also lots plenty room for improvement 💪🏻," she wrote.
Jeeno Thitikul overtakes Nelly Korda as new World No. 1

Jeeno Thitikul poses with the trophy after winning the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Following the AIG Women's Open, Jeeno Thitikul has ended Nelly Korda’s 71-week reign as World No. 1. The Thai star returned to the top of the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings after three years.

Last year, Nelly Korda had her best season, during which she claimed seven victories, which helped her stay at the top of the rankings for almost 17 months. However, this year was a contrast, as she failed to win even once.

On the other hand, Thitikul continued ascending with her consistent run and also went on to win the Mizuho Americas Open and PIF Saudi International this year.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour star has been super consistent this year and has missed just one cut so far in fourteen starts. Besides, she has made a whopping eight top-ten finishes and hasn’t finished worse than T30.

Here's a look at Jeeno Thitikul's performance this year:

  • Honda LPGA Thailand: 3rd, -21 (68-64-69-66)
  • HSBC Women's World Championship: T2, -9 (71-72-66-70)
  • Blue Bay LPGA: T12, -4 (69-73-68-74)
  • Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: 4th, -20 (68-64-70-66)
  • JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T9, -16 (68-67-68-69)
  • The Chevron Championship: T24, E (71-75-71-71)
  • Mizuho Americas Open: 1st, -17 (64-73-65-69)
  • U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed Cut, +3 (75-72)
  • ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer: T11, -9 (68-68-68)
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T4, +1 (68-70-76-75)
  • The Amundi Evian Championship: 2nd, -14 (68-68-67-67)
  • AIG Women’s Open: T30, +1 (70-73-72-74)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

