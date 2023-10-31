“Am I going to be able to afford the house” - Scott Jamieson's concerns about home payments eased with DP World Tour Card renewal

Scott Jamieson was on the brink of losing his DP World Tour card, which would have made it very difficult to make a living as a professional golfer. Those in the PGA Tour sometimes struggle to make a good living, and the DP World Tour is a secondary tour. Losing membership there could be a tough thing to come back from.

He admitted recently via Sky Sports that it was something on his mind. When faced with a reality like that, it's impossible to focus on anything else. It can be distracting, as it's very hard to play golf under those circumstances.

"It was a very real possibility [that I would lose my DP World Tour card] as well as playing on the Challenge Tour for a year. I thought, 'is that something I want to do?'," Jamieson said.

Terrible thoughts began creeping into his mind when he imagined life after losing the DP World Tour membership. He added:

"You start thinking, 'Am I going to be able to afford the house I am living in now? The kids have a lot of friends on the street, it is going to break their heart if we have to move house.'"

Scott Jamieson knows those thoughts are extreme, and that losing his membership wouldn't be the absolute end of the world.

"These are quite extreme thoughts but that's what your brain does - keeps going and going. Those are the thoughts when you lay in bed at night. I had to go and produce the goods," Jamieson said.

Fortunately, he did indeed "produce the goods" as he finished well enough to keep his membership (a -16 finish in Qatar good for a T3 placement was enough). The house he loves and his children live in, is not in any danger as of now thanks to his clutch performance.

Scott Jamieson put on an important performance

It was an intense match, as Jamieson came in at the very bottom of the membership rankings. He was 116th in the Race to Dubai rankings and the top 116 players retain their playing privileges.

Scott Jamieson had to pull a tremendous start out

Scott Jamieson said via ESPN:

"There's nothing to lose anymore, right? If I'm being honest, the last month or so, that's maybe been the issue. I've been worrying about the guys around me and trying to just keep my neck in front. I'm on the wrong side of it now, and I've got to go and get it."

Jamieson was in good shape going into the final round. While it didn't result in a special victory, his first in almost 11 years, it did get him more than enough to stay on the DP World Tour.