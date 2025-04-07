Amanda Balinois joins the hype as Scottie Scheffler’s mom spotted at Augusta with her son ahead of The Masters

Ahead of the Masters, Scottie Scheffler was on the course with his mother. She was pictured several times with a golf club in her hands as her son, the World No. 1, looked on and smiled.

Scheffler captioned it that Dianne Scheffler was "showing how it's done" a couple of days before he and his counterparts tee off at Augusta National Golf Club. It's the first Major of the year, and it begins on Thursday (April 10).

Tons of golf fans liked the photos but noted golf journalist Amanda Balionis was one of the most high-profile accounts to engage in the hype. The post had over 48,000 likes in just two hours at the time of writing. It was an exciting post, and it caught the attention of Balionis.

Amanda Balionis liked the photo of Scottie Scheffler and his mother (Instagram/scottie.scheffler)

She will be doing coverage of Scheffler's repeat attempt. The 2024 winner will be in the field, and Balionis will be co-host alongside Jim Nantz for CBS Sports all weekend.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win it again. He'd be the first golfer to win two straight green jackets since Tiger Woods, who achieved this feat in 2001 and 2002.

Sheffler also won it in 2022, but his run was interrupted by a Jon Rahm victory. Scheffler got back in the winning column at Augusta last year and is +440 (ahead of Rory McIlroy) to win it again per ESPN.

Butch Harmon ignores Scottie Scheffler in favor of British star

Scottie Scheffler is the popular pick to win the Masters this year, but Butch Harmon believes it will be someone else who takes home the green jacket. In fact, he believes it'll be someone who took home the silver medal behind Scheffler's gold at the 2024 Olympics.

Butch Harmon picked Tommy Fleetwood over Scottie Scheffler (Imagn)

Harmon named Tommy Fleetwood as the future champion, saying via Mirror:

“His game suits Augusta very well. He is a right to left player. I have done some work with him this year trying to hit the ball a little higher going into the greens because the greens get very firm and fast. I think Tommy’s game suits Augusta."

Harmon even said he had talked with Jose Maria Olazabal about Fleetwood, and he shared the same sentiment that Fleetwood is set up to do well at a course like Augusta National. He added:

“The question for Tommy is how well he will putt those greens because I know his long game is excellent. He struggles a little on the 15-footers and in - the ones you need to make a lot of. If he gets that sorted out, he will be in there with a real chance because his long game is very good for that golf course."

Fleetwood is 35-to-1 to win his maiden green jacket this weekend.

