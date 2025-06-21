Amanda Balinois warns PGA Tour stars of the troubles at Travelers Championship’s “shortest” hole

Amanda Balionis, who is covering the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands, claimed that the par-4 15th hole could cause problems for players heading into the final rounds. The golf reporter added this was in spite of it being easier to reach the green in fewer strokes.

Ad

Sharing a photo from the course on Instagram, Balionis wrote:

"Hanging with @coltknost all day on the drivable par-415th! Shortest this hole has played all week but that doesn't mean it will be easy..."

Amanda Balionis shared a photo from the 15th at TPC River Highlands with a warning (via @balionis)

The 15th hole at the Travelers Championship often tempts players to go for the green, but it can lead to mistakes if not played carefully.

Ad

Trending

In Round 1, the hole recorded 0 eagles, 29 birdies, 33 pars, and nine bogeys. No double bogeys were made. In Round 2 on Friday (June 20), it saw 1 eagle, 23 birdies, 38 pars, six bogeys, and two double bogeys.

For comparison, in last year’s Travelers Championship, the same hole produced 5 eagles, 110 birdies, 129 pars, 35 bogeys, and 1 double bogey over four rounds.

Even though it’s short, the 15th hole can still be challenging. With under two rounds left to play at the Travelers Championship, it’s still unclear whether the hole will play in favor of the field or prove to be as tough as Balionis has predicted.

Ad

How did each hole play out in Round 2 of the Travelers Championship 2025?

As Balionis pointed out, short doesn't always mean easy. Here's how each hole played on average in Round 2 of the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Front Nine

Hole 1 – Par 4 – 421 yards

– Par 4 – 421 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 9 | Pars: 46 | Bogeys: 12 | Double+: 3

Hole 2 – Par 4 – 349 yards

– Par 4 – 349 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 20 | Pars: 38 | Bogeys: 8 | Double+: 4

Hole 3 – Par 4 – 445 yards

– Par 4 – 445 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 7 | Pars: 44 | Bogeys: 16 | Double+: 3

Hole 4 – Par 4 – 472 yards

– Par 4 – 472 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 3 | Pars: 38 | Bogeys: 24 | Double+: 5

Hole 5 – Par 3 – 220 yards

– Par 3 – 220 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 0 | Pars: 59 | Bogeys: 11 | Double+: 0

Hole 6 – Par 5 – 590 yards

– Par 5 – 590 yards • Eagles: 2 | Birdies: 22 | Pars: 35 | Bogeys: 9 | Double+: 2

Hole 7 – Par 4 – 437 yards

– Par 4 – 437 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 8 | Pars: 44 | Bogeys: 17 | Double+: 1

Hole 8 – Par 3 – 189 yards

– Par 3 – 189 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 10 | Pars: 44 | Bogeys: 13 | Double+: 3

Hole 9 – Par 4 – 397 yards

– Par 4 – 397 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 14 | Pars: 47 | Bogeys: 8 | Double+: 1

Ad

Back Nine

Hole 10 – Par 4 – 454 yards

– Par 4 – 454 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 19 | Pars: 41 | Bogeys: 10 | Double+: 0

Hole 11 – Par 3 – 158 yards

– Par 3 – 158 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 14 | Pars: 44 | Bogeys: 10 | Double+: 2

Hole 12 – Par 4 – 403 yards

– Par 4 – 403 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 11 | Pars: 46 | Bogeys: 12 | Double+: 1

Hole 13 – Par 5 – 543 yards

– Par 5 – 543 yards • Eagles: 4 | Birdies: 33 | Pars: 21 | Bogeys: 8 | Double+: 4

Hole 14 – Par 4 – 402 yards

– Par 4 – 402 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 11 | Pars: 51 | Bogeys: 8 | Double+: 0

Hole 15 – Par 4 – 299 yards

– Par 4 – 299 yards • Eagles: 1 | Birdies: 23 | Pars: 38 | Bogeys: 6 | Double+: 2

Hole 16 – Par 3 – 171 yards

– Par 3 – 171 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 3 | Pars: 48 | Bogeys: 17 | Double+: 2

Hole 17 – Par 4 – 410 yards

– Par 4 – 410 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 6 | Pars: 50 | Bogeys: 12 | Double+: 2

Hole 18 – Par 4 – 434 yards

– Par 4 – 434 yards • Eagles: 0 | Birdies: 10 | Pars: 47 | Bogeys: 12 | Double+: 1

The 2025 Travelers Championship is being broadcast live by CBS and ESPN+ throughout the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More