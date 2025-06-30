Amanda Balionis address Aldrich Potgieter's family 'sacrifices' after 20-YO wins Rocket Classic

Sports journalist Amanda Balionis congratulated Aldrich Potgieter on winning his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The 20-year-old finished in a three-way tie for the lead after the final round of the tournament, held on Sunday, June 29, with Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk.

The winner was determined after the three of them competed in a sudden-death playoff. Kirk was eliminated in the second playoff hole after making a bogey, while Aldrich Potgieter and Greyserman continued to play three more holes.

They made par on the third playoff hole, followed by a birdie on the next. On the fifth playoff hole, hole 15 of the golf course, the South African registered a win by making a birdie.

After his victory, Amanda Balionis shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She wrote:

"It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR. The 20-year-old rookie, told us Saturday that his close calls this season prepared him for the right mindset today and that proved to be true. This win is a life changer for the whole family. Dad has been traveling every week with

"Aldrich while mom stays home with his sister in South Africa to make sure everything and everyone is taken care of. Now his schedule will be easier to plan and the family will get more time together rather than operating on two sides of the world. There’s been sacrifice, but it’s been worth it."

Aldrich Potgieter was in the lead after three rounds of the PGA Tour event and extended it after playing the fourth round of 69, and finally seized the title in the playoff. Michael Thorbjornsen settled in a tie for fourth with Jake Knapp, followed by Nico Echavarria and Jackson Suber who tied for sixth.

Aldrich Potgieter shares a heartfelt hug with his father after the Rocket Classic win

After sinking the birdie on the fifth playoff hole, Aldrich Potgieter hugged his caddie before shaking hands with Max Greyserman and his caddie. He then celebrated the victory with his father, Heinrich, and hugged him.

The PGA Tour has shared a video of Potgieter's celebration after making the birdie on its Instagram account, with the caption:

"@AldrichPotgieter gets it done on the FIFTH playoff hole @RocketClassic!"

The win came after a season filled with ups and downs. Aldrich Potgieter started the campaign at the 2025 Sony Open but missed the cut in his first two outings. However, he bounced back and was the runner-up at the Mexico Open, but then again struggled with his game and missed the cut in four consecutive events. Before playing at the Rocket Classic, he settled in T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

