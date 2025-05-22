Amanda Balionis asks 1x Major winner to bring "golf balls" in exchange for the CBS reporter's 'vibes'

Amanda Balionis is pleased that Michelle Wie West, one of the most prominent women's golfers in the world, is going to be playing at the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am later this month.

She will be joining Noah Kahan, Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning and Larry Fitzgerald, all celebrities from other industries who are fairly avid golfers, at the event.

Amanda Balionis shouted out Michelle Wie West (Instagram/balionis)

Balionis said of the former LPGA Tour golfer's inclusion in the event:

"Hey Michelle Wie West remember to bring the golf balls this time - I'll bring the vibes."

This is an annual event that serves as a sort of celebration of golf. Barbara Nicklaus, the wife of Jack Nicklaus, is set to be honored, and most of the players in the field have experience in golf, even if their original sport was something else.

Curry is available to play since the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the second round of the NBA playoffs. He suffered a hamstring injury but should recover in time to take part in the pro-am. More celebrities will be announced at a later date.

Amanda Balionis responds to criticism after seemingly calling out Rory McIlroy

At the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy famously ignored the media all four rounds as he was not enjoying a quality performance at the second Major of the year.

When Amanda Balionis spoke with Bryson DeChambeau, she praised him for speaking with the media even though the golfer was not required to. Then, after the tournament, she highlighted DeChambeau again and Jon Rahm for being willing.

Amanda Balionis may have shaded Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

She said via The Mirror:

"Appreciate these two for taking the time to talk after a gutting loss. Simply a reminder that no one is obliged to talk, it's a choice. And to bring us in after coming so close to a career accomplishment is awesome for the viewer."

Online criticism ensued, though not everyone was against her in this situation. Even then, she subtly doubled down and shared an Instagram story in response that has since expired. It said:

"I don't really take criticism to heart from people I don't admire and respect."

Then Amanda Balionis commented herself and said it was a good reminder of how to evolve past being a people pleaser. This is something she's been working on changing about herself since March, and part of that is seemingly not listening when fans criticize her online for her comments.

She's shared a few stories since about her journey in regard to that, but that may have been a moment where she could put all she learned into practice.

