Amanda Balionis breaks silence on the buzz around her $12,450 luxury watch

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis shared the details of her luxury watch, which she wore at the WM Phoenix Open. Last week, the PGA Tour players played at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, February 9, at TPC Scottsdale.

Balionis also attended the tournament as a broadcaster and her luxury watch caught the attention of the people. She later took to her Instagram story to post a video of her watch, sharing details about it.

"Had some questions about my watch this week🥰 it's one of my favs too. It's the @breitling_usa Super Chronomat Automatic 38 with the green rubber strap," she wrote on the IG story.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

The luxury watch is worth around $12,450 on its official website. It is made of stainless steel and 18K red gold.

The watch weighs around 101 g and has a diameter of around 38 mm, a thickness of around 11.88 mm, and a power reserve of approximately 38 hours.

Amanda Balionis praises WM Phoenix Open 2025 winner Thomas Detry

At the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Thomas Detry registered an incredible seven-shot win in the PGA Tour event. It was his maiden win on the circuit.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Amanda Balionis shared a few snaps on her Instagram account, giving a glimpse of her outing at the PGA Tour event. She posted a picture with Thomas Detry while interviewing him, along with pictures with Justin Thomas and also a picture with a dog. She also posted a video along with the pictures.

Sharing the post, Balionis wrote a caption congratulating Detry and praising him for his incredible win. She wrote:

"A statement victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium."

Along with that, she also opened up about Thomas in her post, writing:

"Also shoutout to JT for joining us on air after his round to talk about his incredible finish and call some golf with us on @golfoncbs 👊"

While Detry won the WM Phoenix Open, Michael Kim and Daniel Berger settled in a tie for second place. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas tied for sixth place in a tie with Will Chandler and Robert MacIntyre.

Amanda Balionis had a great time in Arizona while covering the WM Phoenix Open last week. She also posted two pictures of her outing at Camelback Mountain. Sharing the snaps, she wrote:

"It’s good to be (camel)back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. balance or whatever."

Balionis is quite active on social media, and she boasts around 327K followers on Instagram.

