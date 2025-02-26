Amanda Balionis calls 26-year-old PGA Tour star ‘every Gen Z’er,’ says fans ‘love this kid’

Amanda Balionis has called 26-year-old PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee a "Gen Z'er" and hailed him as a fan favorite. Lee plays on both PGA Tour and DP World Tour and he last appeared at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T48 with a score of 4-over 292.

Apart from golf, Lee is known on social media platforms like Instagram and X for his lighthearted and humorous presence. Balionis brought it up in season 3, episode 5 of the Full Swing, and described how Lee defied the conventional characteristics of a golfer.

She said, “I think Min Woo Lee is every Gen Z’er. So he is so much more relatable than maybe what most people think of when they think of a professional golfer - conservative, quiet, introverted. Min Woo Lee is not that guy, and fans have absolutely fallen in love with this kid.” (from 4:27)

She finished by stating that everyone was waiting for Lee to break through with his performance so that he gets to a higher level. Lee also talked about his fun presence on his social media handles and said:

“I love social media. I have just cracked 600,000 followers on Instagram. I try to be as real and honest on social media. I guess people like that. I like to make people laugh and have fun and I make a lot of people happy and a lot of people motivated.” ( Time Stamp: 3:42)

Netflix's Full Swing also covers other golf-related topics like Scottie Scheffler's arrest before the 2024 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy’s exit from the 2024 US Open after losing the title to Bryson DeChambeau, and more. Season 3 of the series was launched on Netflix on February 25.

Amanda Balionis talked about the release of Full Swing on her Instagram

Amanda Balionis often shares posts on golf tournaments on her Instagram handle, which has 327k followers. Recently, she shared a post about the launch of the golf-related Netflix series Full Swing, that has released its third season.

Balionis uploaded a video from her house, where she could be seen filming for the series. The video also was a compilation of the backstage fun she was having like playing with a dog. In the caption, Balionis asked fans to share their favorite storylines and golfers from the series after they were done binge-watching.

"Full Swing Season 3: officially activated. Can’t wait to hear your favorite storylines and who your new favorite players are after you binge the series," Amanda Balionis wrote.

Before this, Amanda Balionis also shared on her Instagram about her experience covering the Genesis Open and the WM Phoenix Open, where Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry won, respectively.

