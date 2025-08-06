Amanda Balionis celebrates CBS Golf viewership surge with a special message

Amanda Balionis is one of golf's most recognizable faces in the broadcasting world. The CBS reporter shared a celebratory message following the network's recent milestone.

In a recent Instagram story, she reposted Golf.com's announcement of CBS Sports' latest viewership stats. Viewership has surged since last year, making this golf season the most watched since 2018.

Here's what the announcement read (via Instagram @balionis):

"CBS Sports annouces average viewership for its golf broadcasts this year was up 17 percent from 2024, the highest since 2018. It was also the most streamed golf season in Paramount+'s history."

Amanda Balionis, who has been an integral part of CBS Sports' golf coverage over the past few years, shares a heartfelt message along with the repost. She wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"You love to see it."

Amanda Balionis celebrates CBS Sports' latest milestone (Image via Instagram @balionis)

The Golf.com post reshared by Balionis also features a photograph of Jim Nantz, a legendary golf broadcaster. He has been the voice behind the Masters Tournament since 1989 and has served as the PGA Tour's leading analyst for over 36 years.

CBS Sports' golf broadcasts include Major championships, featured groups, behind-the-scenes clips, and more exclusives, drawing golf enthusiasts more toward the network. Amanda Balionis' post-tournament interviews with the PGA Tour winners have become a staple on television and social media.

According to the Irish Star, viewership has increased for 14 of the 19 final rounds on the PGA Tour, which could be owed to Balionis' raw and authentic coverage.

Amanda Balionis bids farewell to golf industry legend

Amanda Bailiois bid her colleague and legend Ian Baker-Finch farewell as he decided to retire from broadcasting. She praised the man who laid the foundation for CBS Sports' golf coverage during last week's Wyndham Championship.

While acknowledging Baker-Finch's accomplishments in professional golf, including winning the Open Championship, Bailiois said (via Irish Star):

"He is retiring to spend more time with his family, with his wife, Jenny, with his grandkids. And we’re so happy for him, but of course, we are sad for us. Nineteen years with CBS, pretty incredible stuff. Thirty years in broadcasting total, and then of course a major champion, elite golfer, all before that. I am also going to miss the dad jokes. But most of all, I am going to miss every Saturday and Sunday, knowing I can count on seeing you and your smiling face, and bringing so much joy to our entire crew.”

Ian Baker-Finch ended his career as a broadcaster with a bang. He called Cameron Young's winning putt on the 72nd hole of the 2025 Wyndham Championship last week to produce the most watched final round in five years, with an average of 1.951 million viewers, as per Irish Star.

