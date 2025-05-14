Amanda Balionis celebrates massive response to latest charity collaboration

Amanda Balionis celebrated the massive response to the Puppies and Golf collaboration in a social media post on May 14. She launched the Puppies and Golf charity in 2020 to help dogs connect with people. Recently, a golf accessories club named The Partini Club collaborated with the charitable organization. As part of their deal, a portion of their sales would go to the ultimate mission to support these dogs.

Following the collaboration, a post was shared by Partini Club mentioning that $15 from each driver cover sold and $10 from every towel sold would go toward this larger-than-life venture. Later, this post was reshared by Balionis on her Instagram handle with a caption that read:

“OMG look how many of you have already ordered our latest collab with @thepartiniclub thank you for loving @puppiesandgolf as much as we do! Can't wait to see these headcovers on the course!”

Puppies and Golf club head covers ( via Instagram/@balionis)

This wasn't the first collaboration of the Puppies and Golf charity. They also did it with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Animal Rescue New Orleans on April 27 to bring adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic. A video for the same was shared from their page, where Balionis was carrying a dog named Morrigan, who was up for adoption at the Tito's Golf Club.

The post further said that one could check out puppies at the Tito's Golf Club from 12-5 pm every day and grab a cocktail. Also, every $1 from the cocktail purchase would go to the Puppies and Golf Association.

Amanda Balionis shared a long post about her Truist Championship week

Amanda Balionis had her last golf coverage venture at the Truist Championship, where Sepp Straka won the tournament. Following the event, she shared glimpses from her outing along with a long caption:

"A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion for the @truistchampionship . Winning on the PGA TOUR is hard and I loved @seppstraka ‘s honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day 😳 his emotional message to his mom and wife reminded us all of what it takes to get here and what it means to make it.

"Shoutout to @shanelowrygolf for his hard fought week. This guy has been knocking at the door all season. He told us yesterday how hard it is to win out here and all he can do is keep knocking until that door opens…that wasn’t this week but it’s hard to imagine the payoff is far away. Let’s get the second Major of the year rolling!"

Straka won the Truist Championship with a 16-under, and he was two shots behind Shane Lowry, who finished in second position.

