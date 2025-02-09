Amanda Balionis celebrates the ‘most fun day of the year’ in fresh Instagram post

Amanda Balionis celebrated one of the most fun-filled days of the year at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The CBS analyst has been covering this week's PGA Tour at the TPC Scottsdale.

During the third round of the tournament on Saturday, February 8, Amanda Balionis joined Colt Knost on the 16th hole for the coverage. Later, she posted a few pictures from the venue of the WM Phoenix Open on her Instagram, along with the caption:

"Most fun day of the year officially in the books."

Trending

Amanda Balionis is having a pretty good outing this week, and earlier this week, in one of her Instagram posts, the journalist shared a glimpse of her exploring Phoenix, Arizona. She posted a couple of pictures from Camelback Mountain in a picturesque background.

For her day out, the American sports journalist donned a crop top with a matching cap and blue jeans. In the caption of the post, she shared her excitement for the WM Phoenix Open, writing:

"It’s good to be (camel)back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. balance or whatever 😂"

The WM Phoenix Open 2025 is a regular PGA Tour event with a cutline after 36 holes. Only the players who made the cut played on Saturday and will also tee off for the final round.

Amanda Balionis references Grammy-winning singer during WM Phoenix Open coverage

Amanda Balionis had a fun-filled third round at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. During her coverage for CBS Sports, she used the lyrics and song titles of 22-time Grammy-winning singer Kendrick Lamar's songs.

Golf on CBS uploaded a video on their Instagram account of Balionis using Lamar's songs in her coverage. She used several of Lamar's song references, such as "Rich Spirit," "Poetic Justice," "Hey Now, Say Now," "Just Went Viral," and "All the Stars," among others.

Balionis reshared the video on her Instagram story along with a caption, suggesting bringing Kendrick Lamar to the third round of the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday.

"Had to bring @kendricklamar to the biggest Saturday party of the weekend," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

While Kendrick Lamar couldn't be at the golf tournament this week, he is all set to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is heading for the conclusion of its final round, with the finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 9.

Heading into the finale, Thomas Detry is in contention to win the PGA Tour event. He will tee off for the final round with a five-stroke lead over Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, and Michael Kim, who are all tied for second place

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback