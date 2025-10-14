Amanda Balionis celebrates receiving premium champagne from the 'best' as she spends time "halfway across the world"

Amanda Balionis usually spends her year battling through the busiest of schedules. Amid her hectic job of being a Broadcast Journalist, she recently managed to find some time for herself.

From her recent Instagram stories, it was evident that Balionis is currently on vacation. Today, the CBS Reporter shared a picture of a bottle of champagne that she received. From her Instagram story, fans could see that Peter Engen sent the Moet and Chandon Champagne bottle to Amanda Balionis as a gift.

Engen happens to be a popular real estate agent from Nantucket in Massachusetts. Apart from sharing his gift on her story, Balionis also shared a letter penned down by Peter. In the caption, Amanda Balionis celebrated his efforts and labeled Engen 'the best' for sending her the gift. She wrote:

"@peterengen just being the best even halfway across the world ❤️"

Take a look at the Instagram story Balionis shared with her 356k followers:

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story / Source: @balionis on Instagram

As shared by the CBS journalist herself, Amanda Balionis is currently spending her days in Istanbul with her mother, Dana. Before sharing the picture of the Champagne Engen sent her, Balionis shared an image from the Turkish Airlines flight and also confirmed the destination of the vacation.

Apart from that, fans could also get a glimpse of a good moment the Broadcast Journalist spent with her mother on the flight. A picture shared by Balionis on her Instagram story captured the mother and daughter duo sharing a drink. In the caption, Amanda Balionis confirmed that it was the seventh edition of their annual mother-daughter trip.

"Let year SEVEN of the annual mother/daughter trip commense!"

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Balionis with her mother:

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story / Source: @balionis on IG

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Balionis has been gifted a bottle of champagne and she has celebrated it on her social media profile.

Amanda Balionis shares a thank-you note after being gifted a bottle of champagne

Back in June 2025, Balionis was celebrating her birthday week with a couple of her friends. Following that, in one of her Instagram stories, on June 27, the Broadcast Journalist revealed having another reason to celebrate.

Amanda Balionis was spotted sharing a picture of a Taittinger Champagne on her Instagram story. The bottle of French Champagne was gifted by one of her friends and Balionis also shared a small note in the caption. She wrote:

"Not that we even need a reason to celebrate, but thanks for giving us one anyways @liv.mascatello 🥂"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story in June / Source: @balionis on Instagram

During the aforementioned week in June, Balionis was in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship. She was also meeting up with a group of her friends on the occasion of an engagement ceremony.

