Amanda Balionis cooks a 'craving' recipe that she hasn’t made in '20 years'

Amanda Balionis prepared a dish and shared the recipe that she hadn't prepared in 20 years. Balionis often shared her life-related posts and the tournaments she covered on social media.Balionis shared a cooking video on Instagram, where she showed the cooking directions for Greek Beef and Orzo with Feta. She first mentioned in the video while cooking that it was the most cost-effective recipe she used to make when she was in New York, and she took help from ChatGPTto remember the cooking directions.In the video, Amanda Balionis heated olive oil in a pan, followed by adding onion, garlic, and ground beef. Then, she went on to add more ingredients, which were important for the recipe, like tomato sauce, broth, cinnamon, orzo, and other spices to taste. At the end of the video, once it was cooked, Balionis ate it and shared a detailed recipe as well. Along with the cooking video, she also wrote a caption in the post that read:“I randomly had a craving for this recipe I used to make ALL the time like 20 years ago. Asked ChatGPT and it took 2 seconds to rediscover it 🫡 if you’re looking for a super easy, cost effective meal (that also freezes well) may I present to you: Greek Beef &amp; Orzo with Feta *recipe is at the end, just hold down the screen and screen shot!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis shared on her Instagram that she would next cover the Tito’s Shorties Classic, and it would take place in November. Balionis also covered the 2025 Ryder Cup.Amanda Balionis shares a sneak peek of Ryder Cup reality Amanda Balionis joined the Skimm show two weeks back and gave a sneak peek of the Ryder Cup reality and how things were in New York. She mentioned that the Ryder Cup included a lot of trash talking and watching fans who got drunk. She said:“ The Ryder Cup is just one of two team events in the world of Golf. Team Europe vs. Team USA. Team Europe is trying to win on the US soil for the first time since 2012. There was almost a fist fight a couple of years ago. I mean, it was outside the clubhouse, Rory starts getting in a fight. The caddies are breaking it up. I mean, it is unlike anything you've ever seen in golf…watch the trash-talking…watch New York drunkers…That's why we love New York.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2025, the European side retained the Ryder Cup by defeating the Americans by a score of 15-13. However, the Americans gave a tough fight to the Europeans in the singles by winning six out of twelve matches and tying in five of them.