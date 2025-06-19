Amanda Balionis is in Connecticut this week to cover the 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, scheduled from June 19 to 22. This time, she is joined by her mother, and ahead of the tournament, they shared a special moment with well-known TV personality Hoda Kotb.

Balionis posted a picture on her Instagram story where her mom, herself, and the Egyptian-American TV news anchor Kotb were seen smiling together.

“Have never seen my mom so happy meeting someone 🥺 thanks for being even better and more inspirational than we could have imagined @hodakotb,” Balionis captioned her Instagram story.

Amanda Balionis (right) poses with her mother (center) and TV host Hoda Kotb (left) at TPC River Highlands ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship (via @balionis)

Hoda Kotb is an American broadcast journalist, TV host, and author. She served as the main co-anchor of NBC’s Today show from 2018 to 2025. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is around $30 million.

Meanwhile, Balionis, who completed her degree in broadcast journalism from Hofstra University, began her career in 2009 with early roles at Verizon Fios Channel1 and later MSG Network. She joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has since covered golf, college football, and the NFL. Today, Balionis has a strong presence on Instagram, with over 350,000 followers.

The Travelers Championship is the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, with a $20 million purse.

Amanda Balionis enjoys a great time at TPC River Highlands

Ahead of the Travelers Championship, Amanda Balionis took part in the Signature Women’s Day Breakfast, a sold-out event hosted at TPC River Highlands. She led a Q&A session alongside UConn women’s basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey, players Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade, and Hoda Kotb.

Following the event, an attendee named Emily Sisson posted a picture from the event and praised Balionis in her Instagram story.

"WE NEEAD YOU IN WOMEN'S SPORTS! THIS CROSSOVER WITH @UCONNWBB WAS TOO GOOD"

Balionis reshared this post as well, adding:

"Always the best morning"

Amanda Balionis reshared a post from the Travelers Championship after an attendee praised her, saying, “We need you in women’s sports!” (via @balionis)

The Travelers Championship official Instagram account also shared a post featuring photos from the breakfast.

"Star power and inspiration took center stage at the #TravelersChamp Signature Women’s Day Breakfast.🌟 From UConn legends to a Broadway showstopper and a TV favorite, the morning was a celebration of strength, style and standout stories."

Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Great morning with the National Champions! ”

Amanda Balionis at the Travelers Championship Signature Women’s Day Breakfast with UConn (via IG/@balionis)

Before the event, she also played a round of golf with influencer Roger Steele and former NFL player Brandon Jacobs. She posted a video from the day and wrote:

"Spent a day with @roger_steele showing just how easy the Connecticut trip really is for @travelerschamp! @nyg.td.record27 kicked us off perfectly in Central Park, and honestly? There is only one annual PGA TOUR® signature event bringing some of the best players in the world this close to the city. June 18-22, who’s coming!"

The 2025 Travelers Championship features some of the top names in golf, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

