Amanda Balionis ‘cross fingers’ while reacting to Emiliano Grillo’s ace at WM Phoenix Open

Amanda Balionis has reacted to the phenomenal ace made by Emiliano Grillo during the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour event, featuring a stellar field of players such as Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, got underway on Thursday, February 6.

During the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 7, Emiliano Grillo recorded a historic hole-in-one on the 16th hole. It was only the 12th ace in the history of the tournament on the hole. The Argentine golfer celebrated the slam-dunked ace on 16 by throwing his clubs in the air and later hugging his caddie.

Amanda Balionis reshared a video posted by the PGA Tour about Emiliano Grillo's amazing ace on her Instagram story. She kept her fingers crossed while hoping for more aces in the upcoming round of the tournament.

"🤞for one (or two😏) of these tomorrow!" Balionis wrote on IG.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Emiliano Grillo was phenomenal with his game at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. After having a tough start with a round of 71, he had a good outing in the second round. He made three birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle for a round of 2-under 69 on Friday, settling for a total of 2-under.

The second round was, however, suspended due to darkness, and some players are yet to complete their game. The play will resume at 9:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 8.

Amanda Balionis also shared another post on Instagram, expressing her excitement to cover the WM Phoenix Open. She posted two pictures from Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona. Sharing the snaps, Balionis wrote:

"It’s good to be (camel)back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. *balance* or whatever."

Amanda Balionis is pretty active on social media and actively shares posts about her vacations and also golf outings. She has around 325K followers on Instagram.

Amanda Balionis shares her excitement to see Tiger Woods commit to play at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods has been away from official PGA Tour tournaments since he last played in July 2024 at The Open Championship. However, he is finally making a comeback on the PGA Tour at the 2025 Genesis Invitational later this month.

The Genesis Invitational shared the good news about Woods' commitment to play in the tournament along with a caption:

"Tournament host Tiger Woods is committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines"

Amanda Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement about Woods playing at Torrey Pines.

"Tiger back at Torrey?! Let's gooo," she wrote on her IG story.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

The Genesis Invitational was initially set to take place at Riviera Country Club. However, because of the horrific wildfires in Los Angeles, the tournament was moved to Torrey Pines Golf Course. It will now take place from February 13 to 16.

