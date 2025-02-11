Amanda Balionis dogsits the 'smartest dog' rescued during the LA wildfires

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis spent time with Maya, a rescue dog saved from the LA wildfires. She shared her experience with the pet in a number of Instagram stories and urged people to adopt her.

In the Instagram stories, Balionis introduced Maya and shared that the pup came through LA Fire Relief efforts via Amazing Strays Rescue. In different clips, the golf reporter showed Maya's nature, intelligence and love for other dogs and people. Making the adoption appeal about Maya, Balionis said:

"So today I have had the privilege of dog-sitting Maya. She's a foster. My friend Royce is fostering her. She came down from the LA Fire Relief through Amazing Strays. They do incredible work. So Maya and I have learned a lot about each other today. She's an amazing dog.

"I've been trying to teach her shake. She just gave me her paw. She is an amazing dog. She's ready for her forever home, loves to snuggle, loves to be active. Somebody go adopt her. Yes, you're such a good girl," she added.

Balionis shared that Maya loves a car ride, is friendly, and social, and gets along well with other dogs. The 39-year-old said that Maya was housebroken and great with kids. While teaching her to handshake, Maya said in a clip:

"Shake. Maya, shake. Yay! You're the smartest dog who's ever lived. I told you that in 10 minutes. I can't believe that. 10 minutes. You're a fucking genius."

Amanda Balionis is the founder of a non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. One of its major objectives is to support organizations that connect humans and dogs for lifelong companionship.

The organization, which began in 2020, promotes dog adoption over purchasing from breeders. Several golfers including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Harry Higgs have supported the cause.

Amanda Balionis praises Thomas Detry after his win at the WM Phoenix Open

Amanda Balionis praised PGA Tour golfer Thomas Detry on Instagram for winning the WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian player has won his first PGA Tour tournament in his 68th start after joining the Tour in 2023.

Detry won the tournament by a big margin of seven strokes over Michael Kim and Daniel Berger. Taking to Instagram, Balionis wrote:

"A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium."

Detry won 500 FedEx Cup points and a prize money of $1,656,000 for his finish at the WM Phoenix Open. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who was the favorite to win the tournament, tied for 25th. Another favorite, Hideki Matsuyama, also tied for 25th.

