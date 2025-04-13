Amanda Balionis draws a bold comparison between Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau

Amanda Balionis is keeping a close eye on this year's Masters while covering the event for CBS. And while doing all of this, she has noticed Tiger Woods' image reflected in Bryson DeChambeau this year. She discussed this on The Masters YouTube channel and provided specifics about her observation.

Balionis praised DeChambeau for his outstanding performance this year. After three rounds, he sat in second place with ten shots less than par. From here, he has a good chance of winning the tournament in the final pairing. Balionis discussed these topics and explained how much energy DeChambeau brings to the course. She stated:

"Bryson is embracing the chaos, the adrenaline, and he's doing it in a way that is maybe part of NFL player and part of WWE wrestler. Like this man slips into the game day persona and he has figured out a way to take the chaos and take the pressure and take what the patrons are giving him and used it to his advantage and use it for momentum."

Following these comments, Amanda Balionis emphasized Bryson DeChambeau's unique and rare quality. Not only that, but the reporter also mentioned that there is only one other man with such qualities, Tiger Woods. She explained:

"That is so special and so rare in our sport. We watch Tiger do it often, right? He would lean into those crowds."

Balionis also explained how sometimes golfers try to flee from the crowd to avoid pressure. But DeChambeau has been the complete opposite this year, as he is very comfortable in front of the audience. The reporter even stated that this is the most comfortable he has ever appeared to be.

Rory McIlroy talks to Amanda Balionis about his final round preparation

All eyes are currently on Rory McIlroy. He has been looking to win a green jacket for over a decade, hoping to complete his career Grand Slam. McIlroy is in good form, is leading the tournament, but his biggest rival, Bryson DeChambeau, is right behind him.

McIlroy gave an interview to Amanda Balionis, during which they discussed the last meeting between the two at the 2024 US Open. DeChambeau came from behind to defeat McIlroy on that occasion. And Balionis inquired whether McIlroy would be out for revenge, and the golfer responded by stating:

"'I think the thing is to not make it a rematch."

This means that Rory McIlroy is not looking to take a chance in The Masters final round with a revenge mindset. He just wants to play his best game. McIlroy also stated in to Amanda Balionis that he plans to "stay in his own world".

